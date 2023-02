NAP

Le Patron - 15:30 Plumpton

Le Patron, a winner at Nancy for his previous yard, shaped with clear promise when finishing runner-up over this course and distance in December on his first start for Gary Moore. Le Patron was unable to sustain what looked to be a race-winning move but the way he powered through that contest - even after being badly hampered on the approach to three out - suggests he's on a handy mark. He's entitled to step forward on that encouraging effort and he remains with plenty of potential for a yard that does well with its recruits.

No. 1 Le Patron (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.94 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Caoilin Quinn

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 119

NEXT BEST

Heritier - 14:00 Plumpton

Heritier, a winner over fences at Kelso and Market Rasen in the autumn, disappointed over hurdles at Catterick on New Year's Day, but he shaped as if back in form when third in a two-mile handicap chase at Hereford a couple of weeks ago. Heritier was never able to land a telling blow, but he stuck to his task well in third, showing enough to think there are more handicaps to be won with him. He looks like a big player off the same mark for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero who have been among the winners of late.