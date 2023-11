A Plumpton NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Plumpton NAP - 15:20 - Back No Risk With Lou

No. 1 No Risk With Lou (Fr) Trainer: Alex Hales

Jockey: Tom Bellamy

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 119

No Risk With Lou was a winner in points and he also made a winning start under Rules in a maiden hurdle at Southwell last season.

He looked a natural switched to fences when making a winning debut in this sphere at Huntingdon last month, putting in a pretty flawless display and having the race sewn up some way out.

A subsequent 8 lb rise is fair and he is a horse to keep on the right side moving forward.

Plumpton Next Best - 14:15 - Back Duhallow Tommy

No. 3 Duhallow Tommy (Ire) Trainer: Toby Lawes

Jockey: Tom Cannon

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 100

Duhallow Tommy showed a fairly useful level of form in bumpers last season, opening his account in that sphere at the third attempt at Fontwell in January, and he offered something to work on when hitting the frame on his hurdling debut at Kempton in May.

He was a little too fresh on his return from five months off at Fontwell last month but that run should have blown away the cobwebs and he remains with potential now handicapping from what looks a fair opening mark.