Plumpton Racing Tips: Highway can get on the right track

Horse racing at Plumpton
The action unfolds at Plumpton

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Plumpton on Sunday.

  • A Plumpton Nap and Next Best from Timeform

    • Plumpton Nap - 16:25 - Back Highway One O Five

    Highway One O Five showed ability in bumpers last season, finishing placed on his first couple of starts, including when third at this venue.

    He's been disappointing so far over hurdles but he produced one of his better efforts over jumps when sixth at Market Rasen a couple of weeks ago, appreciating the longer trip and shaping like he wanted a stiffer test of stamina.

    Highway One O Five takes another step up in trip here and his bumper form suggests that he can prove himself a well-handicapped horse when getting a suitable test.

    Back Highway One O Five @ 4/15.00 on Betfair Sportsbook

    Bet here

    Plumpton Next Best - 15:15 - Back Transmission

    Transmission made a pleasing start for Neil Mulholland (was previously with Colm Murphy) when placed on his first couple of starts and he confirmed that promise with a remarkable success over this course and distance in January.

    Transmission made a bad mistake at the sixth and nearly unseated his rider who did really well to stay aboard. He was without his irons for a fair way after the incident but still managed to get back into contention and deliver Transmission to lead soon after the second last and his mount kept going well to score by two and a quarter lengths.

    Transmission then ran well when fifth in a much stronger race at Sandown and it's easy enough to forgive his latest effort at Uttoxeter as he wasn't well positioned in a race contested on really deep ground. He'll appreciate the drop back in class here and the way he won here three starts ago suggests he could still be well treated.

    Back Transmission @ 5/16.00 on Betfair Sportsbook

    Bet here

Plumpton 14th Apr (2m4f Hcap Hrd)

Sunday 14 April, 4.25pm

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

