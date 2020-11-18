US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Parx on Wednesday

It's Pazible to repeat

Race 4 18:15 Parx - It's Pazible

It's Pazible should go close in this $7.5k non-winner of three on the main track.

This gelding won a non-winner of two over this course last month. He made all the running and was well on top at the line. He was claimed by trainer Scott Lake, who runs him back at the next condition. Lake has a 17% strike rate with horses off the claim and is a shrewd operator. He is a claim specialist and had a winner at the track on Monday. I think this race is well within his compass, and am expecting a big effort. BSP is recommended.

Take Queen of Tomorrow today

Race 7 19:48 Parx - Queen of Tomorrow

I like the look of Queen of Tomorrow in this restricted allowance race on the main track.

This filly won a $25k optional claimer in great style at Laurel last month. She made her move on the home turn and powered clear to win going away. This improving filly has won three races this year, and should have more to offer. She makes her local debut and the talented Jomar Torres has the riding assignment. I expect her to be close to the lead before pouncing in the straight. BSP is recommended.

