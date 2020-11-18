To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Parx on Wednesday

Queen of Tomorrow Parx
Today's best bet Queen of Tomorrow runs at Parx

Nick Shiambouros is back at Parx with two more selections...

"This improving filly has won three races this year, and should have more to offer"

Back Queen of Tomorrow Race 7 at BSP in the 19:48 at Parx

It's Pazible to repeat

Race 4 18:15 Parx - It's Pazible

It's Pazible should go close in this $7.5k non-winner of three on the main track.

This gelding won a non-winner of two over this course last month. He made all the running and was well on top at the line. He was claimed by trainer Scott Lake, who runs him back at the next condition. Lake has a 17% strike rate with horses off the claim and is a shrewd operator. He is a claim specialist and had a winner at the track on Monday. I think this race is well within his compass, and am expecting a big effort. BSP is recommended.

Take Queen of Tomorrow today

Race 7 19:48 Parx - Queen of Tomorrow

I like the look of Queen of Tomorrow in this restricted allowance race on the main track.

This filly won a $25k optional claimer in great style at Laurel last month. She made her move on the home turn and powered clear to win going away. This improving filly has won three races this year, and should have more to offer. She makes her local debut and the talented Jomar Torres has the riding assignment. I expect her to be close to the lead before pouncing in the straight. BSP is recommended.

Boost your odds on one horse every day!

Choose your own Horse Racing bet to boost by claiming a MyOddsboost token.

Claim one token every day from November 16 - December 5. T&Cs apply - click for details.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2020 Overall: +89.71

This week so far…

Staked: 3
Returned: 0.0

Recommended bets

Back It’s Pazible Race 4 at BSP in the 18:15 at Parx
Back Queen of Tomorrow Race 7 at BSP in the 19:48 at Parx

Parx (US) 18th Nov (R4 6f Claim)

Show Hide

Wednesday 18 November, 6.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Gran Causeway
Quality Special
Tu Exageres
March Screamer
Too Much Johnnie
El Dulzura
Overbold
Its Pazible
Big Bad Bud
Sargeant Drive
Bills Mafia
Beau Trace
Kings Castle
Chuckles
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Parx (US) 18th Nov (R7 1m Allw)

Show Hide

Wednesday 18 November, 7.48pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Light Up Night
Always A Queen
Justin Time
Freedom Passage
Dilly Dilly Philly
Mabel Island
Sugar Streak
Evil Woman
Queen Of Tomorrow
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles