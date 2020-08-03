US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Parx on Tuesday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when his best bet Vision of Thanos won easily. Nick returns with two selections from Parx...

"She had previously won a decent allowance race at Delaware in great style, which reads well in the context of this race"

Back Elegant Gal Race 9 at BSP in the 21:31 at Parx

True Boldness to power home

Race 4 19:16 Parx - True Boldness

True Boldness should make his presence felt in this $25k claiming event on the main track.

This gelding put in a much improved effort when finishing second in a State bred claimer for $35k last month. He finished strongly, and would have gone by in a few more strides. This was his best piece of form since the beginning of the year, and should have more to offer. The extra yardage will suit him down to the ground, and will benefit from the expected fast pace. I think he is sitting on a big effort, and should be backed at around [4.5] on the exchange.

Elegant Gal to glide home

Race 9 21:31 Parx - Elegant Gal

Elegant Gal should run well at a decent price in this $35k optional claimer on the main track.

This lightly raced filly was a tad disappointing when finishing down the field in a restricted allowance race at Laurel Park on Friday. She found little when popped the question, and quickly faded out of contention. The track was muddy, and did not appear to handle the underfoot conditions. She had previously won a decent allowance race at Delaware in great style, which reads well in the context of this race. She is turned out on four days rest which is significant. I think she will bounce back to form, and is currently priced at [5.6] on the exchange, but recommend backing her at BSP.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +77.54

This week so far....

Staked: 2
Returned: 9.0

