US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Parx on Monday

Pasatime to graduate

Race 4 18:46 Parx - Pasatime

Pasatime is an interesting runner in this $10k maiden claimer on the main track.

This filly finished a close second against similar earlier this month. She looked the likely the winner inside the final furlong, but was caught close home by the determined winner. She was steadied near the line, but it did not affect the outcome. Most of her races have been on turf, but this was her best effort on the main track. I think she has more to offer and a big run is expected. This is a competitive race so BSP is recommended.

Catch Ya Later Bro to wave goodbye

Race 7 20:07 Parx - Catch Ya Later Bro

Catch Ya Later Bro should make his presence felt in this $7.5 non-winner of two on the main track.

This colt finished fourth against similar at Tampa Bay Downs back in June. He put in some good work in the closing stages, but failed to deliver a challenge behind the game winner. He makes his first start for Dale Bennett, who has given him a nice break. Bennett does not have many runners here but boasts an impressive 33% strike rate. He has been working well ahead of this assignment and is primed for a big effort. BSP is recommended.