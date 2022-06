NAP

Stone Circle - 16:05 Nottingham

Stone Circle snapped a long losing run when scoring at Chepstow on Monday and he can quickly follow up under a 5lb penalty here. Stone Circle hadn't won since October 2020 but he'd dropped a long way in the weights and signalled that he was ready to take advantage of his reduced mark when placed at Yarmouth and Carlisle recently. He built on those promising efforts to win at Chepstow on his first crack at five furlongs, keeping on strongly to score by a length and a quarter. He remains well handicapped on his old efforts and should be difficult to beat in this sort of form.

No. 2 (1) Stone Circle (Ire) SBK 8/11 EXC 2.48 Trainer: Michael Bell

Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 65

NEXT BEST

Adjudicator - 15:30 Nottingham

Adjudicator has shown steadily progressive form since joining Kevin Philippart de Foy and he registered a narrow success at Sandown last time. Adjudicator was given a cool ride by Benoit de la Sayette - who is good value for his claim and in the saddle again - and he just got there in time. The form of his third at Newmarket last month, when he chased home two subsequent winners, has worked out well and Adjudicator holds solid claims.

No. 2 (2) Adjudicator (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 2.88 Trainer: Kevin Philippart de Foy

Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 73

EACH-WAY

Russian Rumour - 16:40 Nottingham

Russian Rumour is a reliable type and can gain reward for her consistency here. She has finished runner-up on all three starts this season, including over course and distance a few weeks ago when she was beaten by just three-quarters of a length after gamely sticking to her task. She has only edged up 1 lb for her latest effort, so is still 2 lb below her last winning mark, and she can be relied upon to give a good account.