NAP

Newton Abbot - 16:35 - Back Romanor

No. 1 Romanor SBK 15/8 EXC 2.8 Trainer: Seamus Mullins

Jockey: Micheal Nolan

Age: 9

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 112

Romanor shaped really well when third at Stratford earlier this month, doing well to finish as close as he did given he was further back than ideal and also hampered on landing at the last when making headway. The way he ran on, only just missing out on second, suggests that he's in good enough form to take advantage of a mark that has fallen below his last winning one, while the return to Newton Abbot is also a positive given his last three wins have come at this venue.

NEXT BEST

Newton Abbot - 16:00 - Back The Grey Falco

No. 1 The Grey Falco (Fr) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: Lorcan Williams

Age: 8

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 116

The Grey Falco was hit with a 9 lb rise in the weights for his win at Southwell last month but he scored with so much in hand on that occasion that he looks capable of following up. The Grey Falco impressed with how strongly he went through his race at Southwell, tanking along before leading on the bridle two out and then pulling four and three-quarter lengths clear without being extended. He is clearly back in excellent order and this much higher mark shouldn't be beyond him (he won off this mark at Haydock a couple of seasons ago).