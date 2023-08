A Newton Abbot NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Newton Abbot NAP - 16:00 - Back Bagheera Ginge

No. 1 Bagheera Ginge SBK 5/2 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Age: 5

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 117

Bagheera Ginge failed to complete on his first couple of starts over fences, but he ran well when runner-up at Worcester on his penultimate start, splitting a couple of subsequent winners in a race that is proving strong for the grade.

Bagheera Ginge was placed again back at Worcester last month, finishing third but shaping second best, and he left the impression that he remains one to be interested in off his current mark.

It's still early days over fences for Bagheera Ginge and the application of cheekpieces for the first time here could draw further improvement.

Newton Abbot Next Best - 16:30 - Back Clearance

No. 4 Clearance SBK 11/4 EXC 3.65 Trainer: Michael Blake

Jockey: Tom Cannon

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 107

Clearance goes well at Newton Abbot and he enhanced his record at the venue when registering a third course-and-distance success last month.

Clearance hadn't been right at the top of his game when runner-up on his penultimate start, but he went with more zest last time, impressing with how well he travelled and how readily he settled matters after being produced to leasd at the last.

A 3 lb rise in the weights for that is fair and he can launch another bold bid under optimum conditions.