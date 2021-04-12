Newmarket Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Duke of Mantua - 14:10 Newmarket

Duke of Mantua built on the promise of his debut run last season when landing the odds at Gowran in September. He beat two next-time-out winners on that occasion, so the form has some substance, and he left the impression he would come on a fair bit for his recent return in a handicap at the Curragh last month. Duke of Mantua was easy to back that day, but he shaped with promise, and that race has already produced two subsequent winners, including one who won a Group 3. There should be plenty more to come.

Youth Spirit - 15:20 Newmarket

Youth Spirit shaped well to finish fourth behind some useful types in a minor event at Haydock on debut, and duly built on that promise when opening his account at Newmarket in good style in July. Youth Spirit improved further in defeat when finishing third to 2000 Guineas favourite Battleground in the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood on his final start where he did all of his best work at the finish. Therefore, he looks very interesting moving up two furlongs in trip, the extra emphasis on stamina likely to bring about more improvement.

Riot - 15:55 Newmarket

Riot seemingly hasn't been the easiest to train, and he does have the odd quirk, but it is interesting that top connections are persevering with him. He left the impression he has much more to offer when finishing third on his recent return at Chelmsford on his first run since undergoing a gelding operation, making good headway before becoming short of room and entering into a barging match with the eventual fourth around a furlong out. Riot left the impression he will be defying this mark before long and will remain of interest.