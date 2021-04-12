To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Newmarket Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Newmarket
Timeform bring you three to back at Newmarket on Tuesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Newmarket on Tuesday.

"...the extra emphasis on stamina likely to bring about more improvement..."

Timeform on Youth Spirit

Duke of Mantua - 14:10 Newmarket

Duke of Mantua built on the promise of his debut run last season when landing the odds at Gowran in September. He beat two next-time-out winners on that occasion, so the form has some substance, and he left the impression he would come on a fair bit for his recent return in a handicap at the Curragh last month. Duke of Mantua was easy to back that day, but he shaped with promise, and that race has already produced two subsequent winners, including one who won a Group 3. There should be plenty more to come.

Youth Spirit - 15:20 Newmarket

Youth Spirit shaped well to finish fourth behind some useful types in a minor event at Haydock on debut, and duly built on that promise when opening his account at Newmarket in good style in July. Youth Spirit improved further in defeat when finishing third to 2000 Guineas favourite Battleground in the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood on his final start where he did all of his best work at the finish. Therefore, he looks very interesting moving up two furlongs in trip, the extra emphasis on stamina likely to bring about more improvement.

Riot - 15:55 Newmarket

Riot seemingly hasn't been the easiest to train, and he does have the odd quirk, but it is interesting that top connections are persevering with him. He left the impression he has much more to offer when finishing third on his recent return at Chelmsford on his first run since undergoing a gelding operation, making good headway before becoming short of room and entering into a barging match with the eventual fourth around a furlong out. Riot left the impression he will be defying this mark before long and will remain of interest.

Smart Stat

Love de Vega - 13:35 Newmarket

2 - Mark Johnston's number of winners in past 9 runnings. (saddles *LOVE DE VEGA*)

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Duke of Mantua @ 2.0421/20 in the 14:10 st Newmarket
Back Youth Spirit @ 7.06/1 in the 15:20 at Newmarket
Back Riot @ 5.59/2 in the 15:55 at Newmarket

Newmarket 13th Apr (7f Cond Stks)

Show Hide

Tuesday 13 April, 2.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Duke Of Mantua
Noble Dynasty
Mutasaabeq
Roscioli
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newmarket 13th Apr (1m1f Listed)

Show Hide

Tuesday 13 April, 3.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Secret Protector
Highland Avenue
New Treasure
Fancy Man
Youth Spirit
Arturo Toscanini
Royal Champion
Gentleman Joe
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newmarket 13th Apr (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 13 April, 3.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Eastern World
Double Or Bubble
Riot
Eton College
Magical Wish
Repartee
Beat Le Bon
Tinto
Symbolize
Fleeting Prince
Blackheath
Sanaadh
Gallipoli
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles