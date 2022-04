NAP

Stormy Ocean - 16:15 Newmarket

Stormy Ocean was beaten on his handicap debut at Wolverhampton last month but he shaped like a well-treated horse and one who would be making amends before long. Stormy Ocean finished third, beaten a head and half a length, but he can have his effort marked up as he raced three wide and ended up doing a bit too much too soon. The form of his previous three-and-three-quarter-length success at Newcastle has worked out nicely and this unexposed, well-bred three-year-old - who cost 480,000 guineas as a yearling - still has more to offer for his top connections. The step up to a mile and a quarter (from an extended mile) could also unlock some improvement.

No. 4 (8) Stormy Ocean SBK 6/5 EXC 2.58 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 90

NEXT BEST

Dynamic Talent - 16:50 Newmarket

Dynamic Talent didn't make much of an impact in maiden and novice company last year but he took a big step forward to score on his handicap debut at Kempton last month, registering an authoritative two-and-three-quarter-length success. Dynamic Talent was sent straight into the lead and always looked in control, going clear over a furlong out. They came home at wide margins - the third was five and a half lengths behind the runner-up - and a 9 lb rise could underestimate Dynamic Talent given how much he had in hand. David Egan, who was aboard for the first time at Kempton, retains the ride.

No. 8 (4) Dynamic Talent SBK 7/2 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Darryll Holland

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 74

EACH-WAY

Dark Jedi - 13:50 Newmarket

Dark Jedi had to settle for second in the Queen's Cup at Musselburgh a couple of weeks ago, but he was unlucky to bump into Enemy, a hugely impressive winner who looked unlucky not to follow up in Group 3 company at Ascot on Wednesday. Dark Jedi was understandably no match for Enemy but he proved best of the rest, running right up to his best on Timeform ratings. That highlighted his effectiveness over a mile and three-quarters - the pick of his previous efforts had come over a mile and a half - and showed that he remains on a competitive mark. He has been eased 1 lb and ought to give a good account.