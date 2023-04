NAP

Harry Magnus - 17:15 Newmarket

Harry Magnus made heavy weather of justifying odds-on favouritism at Kempton last time on his first attempt at seven furlongs, though such a steady gallop was hardly conducive to a big performance being produced, and it turned out he was up against a couple of talented rivals as the placed horses have won both subsequent starts (runner-up Desert Cop won the 3-Y-O Championships on AW Finals Day). Harry Magnus was getting off the mark at the fifth attempt but he had shown ability before, most notably when chasing home the useful Shaquille in a fast-track qualifier at Wolverhampton in December. The winner has not run since - he was withdrawn on AW Finals Day - but those in behind have given the form a boost and Harry Magnus looks well treated starting off in handicaps from a BHA mark of 80.

No. 4 (12) Harry Magnus (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 80

NEXT BEST

Kerdos - 13:50 Newmarket

Kerdos created a good impression when winning both outings as a juvenile last season and he showed even better form despite meeting with defeat on his handicap debut on his return at Lingfield last month. Only five runners went to post at Lingfield but four of them had won on their previous outing and it looks like form worth being positive about, so Kerdos still appeals as being on a good mark after edging up 2 lb for his narrow defeat there. He only lost out by a head on that occasion after being overhauled close home and there should still be more to come from this promising sprinter after only three starts.