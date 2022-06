NAP

Eight of Diamonds - 14:00 Newmarket

Eight of Diamonds dug deep to score at Lingfield in April and he has held his form really well since, finishing placed on all three outings. He was only narrowly denied at Carlisle last time when he did well to come from the rear in a race run at just a steady pace, impressing with how smoothly he made his headway. That effort highlighted that he is in excellent order and still on a fair mark, while it's worth noting he will have the assistance of ace apprentice Harry Davies in the saddle here.

No. 4 (2) Eight Of Diamonds SBK 7/5 EXC 2.6 Trainer: S. P. C. Woods

Jockey: Harry Davies

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 68

NEXT BEST

Dream Show - 15:45 Newmarket

The lightly-raced Deodar, who has won two of his three starts and finished runner-up in Listed company on his other outing, is clearly a big player on his handicap debut but, at the prices, it could be worth taking him on with Dream Show, the other three-year-old in the line-up. Dream Show made no impact on his seasonal reappearance and handicap debut at Goodwood in April, but things didn't go his way on that occasion - he was hampered at the start and then raced keenly - and he gave a much better account of himself when sharing the spoils at Newbury last time. Dream Show settled better when racing prominently at Newbury and he dug deep to earn a dead-heat in a strong-looking event. The 5 lb rise in the weights for that performance is offset by Harry Davies' 5 lb claim and he should launch a bold bid