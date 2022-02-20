- Trainer: George Boughey
Newcastle Racing Tips: Turn on the Power
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a NAP and Next Best selection at Newcastle on Monday...
"...catches the eye having joined George Boughey from Mick Quinn."
Purple Power
NAP
Purple Power - 18:30 Newcastle
Purple Power catches the eye having joined George Boughey from Mick Quinn. Boughey is a rising star in the training ranks and it would be little surprise were he to conjure an improved effort from Purple Power, who is potentially very well treated on her old form. She won off a 3 lb lower mark at Chelmsford in August and has claims on that form, but she ran to an even higher level when hitting the frame in a couple of maidens in 2020 and if Boughey can get her back to that level she will take the beating - she is 6 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.
NEXT BEST
Balqaa showed much improved form when successful over course and distance last month and the style of that success suggests that this unexposed four-year-old still has more to offer. Balqaa was given a wind operation prior to her reappearance here and, fitted with cheekpieces for the first time, she produced her best effort yet, finishing with a flourish to score by a length and a half. Balqaa was well on top at the finish and a 2 lb rise in the weights underestimates this filly.
