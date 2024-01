A Newcastle NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Newcastle Nap - 13:45 - Back Stintino Sunset

No. 1 (2) Stintino Sunset SBK 6/4 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Julia Feilden

Jockey: Dylan Hogan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 58

Stintino Sunset showed improved form in the second half of last year after the hood was applied, registering wins in mile-and-a-quarter handicaps at Leicester and Chelmsford.

She wasn't seen to best effect when only fifth in a steadily-run race over a mile and a half at Lingfield on her penultimate start but she bounced back to form in an 11-furlong event at Kempton 11 days ago, missing out by just a neck and half a length in third.

The fourth and fifth at Kempton both won next time out and Stintino Sunset, who represents the in-form Julia Feilden, can launch a bold bid off the same mark.

Newcastle Next Best - 14:20 - Back Liege

No. 2 (7) Liege (Ire) SBK 85/40 EXC 3.65 Trainer: David Loughnane

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Liege was unable to sustain his effort and faded into fifth on his debut in a seven- furlong maiden at Wolverhampton last month, but he travelled well for a long way, offering plenty to work on.

Liege is entitled to be fitter with that outing under his belt, while the drop back to six furlongs here shouldn't be an issue given how well he travelled at Wolverhampton.

The drop in trip and likely stronger gallop may also help him settle better, so he appeals as a likely improver.