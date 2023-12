A Newcastle NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Newcastle NAP - 16:00 - Back Sandret

No. 3 (4) Sandret (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 2.62 Trainer: Ben Haslam

Jockey: Andrew Breslin

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 68

Sandret goes particularly well at this track, his latest win coming over this course and distance in September last year, and he has been shaping up well since returning to action.

He caught the eye when runner-up again over this course and distance on his latest start in October, doing well to finish as close as he did given he was still going well when not getting a clear run two furlongs out.

He was switched soon after and stayed on in the closing stages, beaten only by a well-handicapped sort who was on a going day, and he is fancied to go one place better from just a 1 lb higher mark.

Newcastle Next Best - 17:00 - Back August

No. 3 (7) August (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 1.65 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Alistair Rawlinson

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

August had some fairly useful form for John & Thady Gosden and was well backed on her debut for new connections at Southwell 13 days ago.

She shaped with plenty of promise, too, finishing her race well behind the well-positioned winner who had already flown once she began to find her stride.

This track ought to suit her run-style well and she sets the bar fairly high in this field, so she is taken to deservedly open her account before having her sights raised higher.

Newcastle Each Way - 18:30 - Back Flying Fletcher

Flying Fletcher's best effort came when finishing third to a useful rival in soft ground at Doncaster on his second start and he shaped better than the bare result on his handicap debut over seven furlongs at this course earlier this month.

He may have needed the run, or paid for a big move into contention from right out of the back, just having nothing left to offer in the closing stages. Either way, he shaped like a well-handicapped horse, and is well worth supporting to prove that now.