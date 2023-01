NAP

Quercus Robur - 13:15 Newcastle

Quercus Robur coped well with the step up to a mile and three-quarters when finishing runner-up at Southwell last month on his first start for Adam Nicol, and he appreciated going up another couple of furlongs to land a handicap over this course and distance on his penultimate start. Quercus Robur impressed with how he travelled through that race and he drew clear inside the final furlong to win by three and three-quarter lengths with any amount in hand. He proved unsuited by the drop back to a mile and a half when only fifth here last time, but he will benefit from this step back up in trip and he remains unexposed as a stayer.

No. 3 (7) Quercus Robur SBK 1/1 EXC 2.2 Trainer: Adam Nicol

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 67

NEXT BEST

Princess Nieve - 14:15 Newcastle

Princess Nieve didn't offer much in three starts in seven-furlong maidens/novices but she showed improved form when upped in trip to a mile and a quarter at Lingfield on her penultimate start, doing well to land a classified stakes as she was further back than ideal in a steadily-run race, while she also met some trouble in running. She was only fourth when bidding to follow up in a similar event at Kempton on Thursday but another steady pace counted against her and she can have her effort marked up. This step up in trip and stiffer track promises to suit Princess Nieve, who remains unexposed over middle distances and appeals as being on a fair handicap mark.