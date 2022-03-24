Newcastle Racing Tips: Robert Walpole to rule

NAP

Robert Walpole - 18:45 Newcastle

Robert Walpole was unable to justify strong support at Wolverhampton last month on his first start for Roger Varian after joining from George Scott's yard, but he gained a measure of compensation at Southwell a couple of weeks ago. Robert Walpole pulled too hard at Wolverhampton but he settled better at Southwell and finished to good effect, getting up in the final strides. The runner-up has since won, giving the form a boost, and Robert Walpole, who is extremely lightly raced for a five-year-old, remains on a decent mark and still has more to offer.

No. 4 (4) Robert Walpole SBK 10/11 EXC 2.1 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Callum Shepherd

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 74

NEXT BEST

Loose Lips - 19:15 Newcastle

Loose Lips shaped better than the result would suggest when only fourth over six furlongs at Wolverhampton last month and he will benefit from the return to this stiffer track and longer distance. Loose Lips kept on nicely at Wolverhampton, clocking a decent closing sectional, but he found himself too far back to make an impact after breaking slowly. Loose Lips had been an encouraging second over this seven-furlong trip here on his previous start and this is a more a suitable test than the one he faced at Wolverhampton.

No. 6 (11) Loose Lips SBK 3/1 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Keith Dalgleish

Jockey: Callum Rodriguez

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 59

EACH-WAY

Tyche - 17:40 Newcastle

Tyche has been operating at the top of her game of late and looks set to launch another bold bid. Tyche ran up to her best when runner-up at Southwell last month and performed to a similar level when again finding only one too strong over this course and distance a couple of weeks ago, going down by just three-quarters of a length after keeping on well when getting in the clear. She is a reliable type, effective under these conditions and has plenty in her favour.