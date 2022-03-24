Tony Calvin Tips

Newcastle Racing Tips: Robert Walpole to rule

Horse racing at Newcastle
There's all-weather action at Newcastle on Friday evening

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Newcastle on Friday.

"...this is a more a suitable test than the one Loose Lips faced at Wolverhampton..."

NAP

Robert Walpole - 18:45 Newcastle

Robert Walpole was unable to justify strong support at Wolverhampton last month on his first start for Roger Varian after joining from George Scott's yard, but he gained a measure of compensation at Southwell a couple of weeks ago. Robert Walpole pulled too hard at Wolverhampton but he settled better at Southwell and finished to good effect, getting up in the final strides. The runner-up has since won, giving the form a boost, and Robert Walpole, who is extremely lightly raced for a five-year-old, remains on a decent mark and still has more to offer.

NEXT BEST

Loose Lips - 19:15 Newcastle

Loose Lips shaped better than the result would suggest when only fourth over six furlongs at Wolverhampton last month and he will benefit from the return to this stiffer track and longer distance. Loose Lips kept on nicely at Wolverhampton, clocking a decent closing sectional, but he found himself too far back to make an impact after breaking slowly. Loose Lips had been an encouraging second over this seven-furlong trip here on his previous start and this is a more a suitable test than the one he faced at Wolverhampton.

EACH-WAY

Tyche - 17:40 Newcastle

Tyche has been operating at the top of her game of late and looks set to launch another bold bid. Tyche ran up to her best when runner-up at Southwell last month and performed to a similar level when again finding only one too strong over this course and distance a couple of weeks ago, going down by just three-quarters of a length after keeping on well when getting in the clear. She is a reliable type, effective under these conditions and has plenty in her favour.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Robert Walpole @ 2.111/10 in the 18:45 at Newcastle
NEXT BEST - Back Loose Lips @ 4.47/2 in the 19:15 at Newcastle
EACH-WAY - Back Tyche @ 5.49/2 in the 17:40 at Newcastle

