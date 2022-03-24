- Trainer: Roger Varian
- Jockey: Callum Shepherd
- Age: 5
- Weight: 9st 1lbs
- OR: 74
Newcastle Racing Tips: Robert Walpole to rule
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Newcastle on Friday.
"...this is a more a suitable test than the one Loose Lips faced at Wolverhampton..."
NAP
Robert Walpole - 18:45 Newcastle
Robert Walpole was unable to justify strong support at Wolverhampton last month on his first start for Roger Varian after joining from George Scott's yard, but he gained a measure of compensation at Southwell a couple of weeks ago. Robert Walpole pulled too hard at Wolverhampton but he settled better at Southwell and finished to good effect, getting up in the final strides. The runner-up has since won, giving the form a boost, and Robert Walpole, who is extremely lightly raced for a five-year-old, remains on a decent mark and still has more to offer.
NEXT BEST
Loose Lips shaped better than the result would suggest when only fourth over six furlongs at Wolverhampton last month and he will benefit from the return to this stiffer track and longer distance. Loose Lips kept on nicely at Wolverhampton, clocking a decent closing sectional, but he found himself too far back to make an impact after breaking slowly. Loose Lips had been an encouraging second over this seven-furlong trip here on his previous start and this is a more a suitable test than the one he faced at Wolverhampton.
EACH-WAY
Tyche has been operating at the top of her game of late and looks set to launch another bold bid. Tyche ran up to her best when runner-up at Southwell last month and performed to a similar level when again finding only one too strong over this course and distance a couple of weeks ago, going down by just three-quarters of a length after keeping on well when getting in the clear. She is a reliable type, effective under these conditions and has plenty in her favour.
Bet £10 and Get a Free £2 Bet on Multiples Every Day!
Place £10 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders at odds of 2.0 or above over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £2 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Newcastle 25th Mar (1m App Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 25 March, 5.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Tyche
|Odd Socks Havana
|Jems Bond
|Ranger Bob
|Pallas Lord
|Mr Strutter
|Palazzo
|Highlight Reel
|Lukoutoldmakezebak
|Corndavon Lad
|Northern General
Newcastle 25th Mar (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 25 March, 6.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Robert Walpole
|Coase
|Bringitonboris
|Broctune Red
|Dogged
|Abnaa
|Hats Off To Larry
|Holy Endeavour
Newcastle 25th Mar (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 25 March, 7.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Lady Lou
|Loose Lips
|Ba Na Hills
|Come On John
|Steppes
|Moon Bay
|Urban Road
|Hello Power
|Perseption
|Dandys Diva
|Cobra Kai