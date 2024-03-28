Newcastle Racing Tips: Progressive Elegant Man very interesting

A Newcastle Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Newcastle Nap - 16:10 - Back Elegant Man

No. 1 (14) Elegant Man (Usa) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.8 Trainer: Adrian Murray, Ireland

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 108

Elegant Man only made his debut in October, but he was well backed to make a winning debut at Dundalk, and also attracted support when runner-up to a three-time Group 1 winner in a listed event at Kempton on his next start.

He started odds-on when resuming winning ways in a minor event back at Dundalk last time, still displaying signs of inexperience once hitting the front, but ultimately winning with plenty in hand. Elegant Man makes his handicap debut now and should have even more to offer - he is very much the type to be plying his trade in pattern company later in the year.

Back Elegant Man @ 5.79/2 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Newcastle Next Best - 16:40 - Back Kingdom Come

No. 3 (12) Kingdom Come (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 10.5 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 103

Kingdom Come can boast a very good record on the all-weather, winning his first three starts back following an absence at Kempton last year, and he has made a positive start back so far this campaign too.

He bumped into a thriving sort at Wolverhampton in February, and shaped much better than the bare result when third behind Dear My Friend and McLean House at Lingfield on his next start.

Kingdom Come resumed winning ways at Wolverhampton last time, doing well to do so, too, again not the best away but finishing his race off well, and that performance can be marked up further when taking sectionals into account. The switch to a straight mile should really suit his run style and he is handicapped to get much closer to Dear My Friend now.

Back Kingdom Come @ 8.07/1 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Newcastle Each Way - 15:35 - Back The X O

No. 6 (12) The X O (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 21 Trainer: John Ryan

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 99

The X O finished third over this course and distance in the three-year-old event at this meeting 12 months ago off level weights and he has seemingly been targeted at this since returning last month.

He went on to finish runner-up in the Pavilion Stakes at Ascot after his solid third at this course last season, finishing a place in front of subsequent King's Stand winner Bradsell, and he has shaped better than his form figures imply in three relatively quick runs this year.

The X O caught the eye at Lingfield last time, drawn on the outside and having to race wide as a result, making a sweeping move on the bend and challenging for the lead entering the straight.

He kept on well enough to suggest he is back in top form and, based on the pick of his efforts, a mark of 99 shouldn't be beyond him. He is slightly better off at the weights than those that finished in front of him last time and he looks overpriced as a result.