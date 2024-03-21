Newcastle Racing Tips: Lightning to strike

A Newcastle Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Newcastle Nap - 18:45 - Back Streak Lightning

No. 7 (1) Streak Lightning (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6 Trainer: Ruth Carr

Jockey: James Sullivan

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 70

Streak Lightning failed to meet expectations on his return to action here three weeks ago but he wasn't seen to best effect as he was caught out on the wing late on.

It's also possible he might have needed the run on his first start since October and he is worth another chance based on the promise of his final couple of runs here in 2023.

He shaped with notable encouragement on his final start before his break when he travelled strongly and made good headway but was short of room at a crucial stage before keeping on again in fifth. He's now 5 lb below the mark he defied over course and distance last year so is clearly well treated if returning to form.

Back Streak Lightning @ 5/16.00 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet here

Newcastle Next Best - 19:15 - Back Water of Leith

No. 3 (7) Water Of Leith (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.9 Trainer: Jim Goldie

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 62

Water of Leith took advantage of a fall in the weights to snap a losing run at Southwell in December and he ran well to finish runner-up off this 5 lb higher mark on his return from a 12-week break at Wolverhampton last week.

He was unable to get on terms with a rival who had an untroubled time of things in front, but Water of Leith showed enough to suggest that he's returned in good order and this confirmed hold-up performer should find Newcastle's stiffer track more suitable.

He's stepping back up in trip here to six furlongs but that shouldn't be an issue as he's a course-and-distance winner, and he has plenty of form that shows he's well capable of striking from his current mark.