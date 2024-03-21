Tony Calvin Tips

Newcastle Racing Tips: Lightning to strike

Horse racing at Newcastle
Newcastle stages evening action on Friday

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Newcastle on Friday.

  • A Newcastle Nap and Next Best from Timeform

  • Serial Winners Fund: Rachael adds £20k to the pot during 2024 Cheltenham Festival

    • Newcastle Nap - 18:45 - Back Streak Lightning

    Streak Lightning failed to meet expectations on his return to action here three weeks ago but he wasn't seen to best effect as he was caught out on the wing late on.

    It's also possible he might have needed the run on his first start since October and he is worth another chance based on the promise of his final couple of runs here in 2023.

    He shaped with notable encouragement on his final start before his break when he travelled strongly and made good headway but was short of room at a crucial stage before keeping on again in fifth. He's now 5 lb below the mark he defied over course and distance last year so is clearly well treated if returning to form.

    Back Streak Lightning @ 5/16.00 on Betfair Sportsbook

    Newcastle Next Best - 19:15 - Back Water of Leith

    Water of Leith took advantage of a fall in the weights to snap a losing run at Southwell in December and he ran well to finish runner-up off this 5 lb higher mark on his return from a 12-week break at Wolverhampton last week.

    He was unable to get on terms with a rival who had an untroubled time of things in front, but Water of Leith showed enough to suggest that he's returned in good order and this confirmed hold-up performer should find Newcastle's stiffer track more suitable.

    He's stepping back up in trip here to six furlongs but that shouldn't be an issue as he's a course-and-distance winner, and he has plenty of form that shows he's well capable of striking from his current mark.

    Back Water of Leith @ 11/43.75 on Betfair Sportsbook

