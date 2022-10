NAP

James McHenry - 16:45 Newcastle

James McHenry shaped well when runner-up at Southwell last time and an opening BHA handicap mark of 80 could underestimate him here. James McHenry, who had also finished placed on his first couple of starts, produced his best effort yet at Southwell, going down by just a head against a rival who was given a well-judged front-running ride. James McHenry impressed with his strength at the finish on that occasion, clocking a closing sectional that suggests he can have his effort marked up, and this stiff seven furlongs ought to suit. He looks capable of raising his game again.

No. 3 (7) James Mchenry SBK 5/2 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Edward Bethell

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 80

NEXT BEST

Jazzagal - 17:15 Newcastle

Jazzagal didn't make much of an impact in maiden or novice company but she showed improved form when making a successful handicap debut at Ripon in August. Jazzagal travelled nicely on that occasion and picked up well down the outside to lead inside the final half-furlong, passing the post with a three-quarter-length advantage. A 3 lb rise in weights looks lenient for this lightly-raced filly who may not have shown everything she has to offer.

No. 6 (1) Jazzagal (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: Duran Fentiman

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 57

EACH-WAY

Perfect Swiss - 18:15 Newcastle

Perfect Swiss shaped as if in good heart on his return from a three-month break at Pontefract last time, doing some good late work and passing plenty of rivals after being forced to come widest of all in the straight. Perfect Swiss has been eased another 2 lb since that Pontefract effort and is now 4 lb below his last winning mark. He is clearly on a handy mark and, back at a venue where he has a good record (he's a three-time course-and-distance winner), he can build on the promise of his latest effort.