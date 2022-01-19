To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Cheltenham Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Newcastle Racing Tips: Intervention can make amends for unlucky defeat

All-weather horse racing
There's all-weather action at Newcastle on Thursday

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Newcastle on Thursday.

"...this looks like an excellent opportunity - he is 10 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings."

NAP

Intervention - 19:00 Newcastle

Intervention was an unlucky loser at Lingfield on Saturday but he can gain compensation off the same mark here. Intervention, a long-standing maiden in Ireland, shaped well on his first start for Mick Appleby at Wolverhampton last month and he took a step forward to score at the same venue last week, winning with more in hand than the three-quarter-length margin would suggest. He should have followed up at Lingfield on Saturday but was caught too far back and, despite finishing well, couldn't quite get there in time. His last two starts have been over seven furlongs, but he won't have a problem with this six furlongs and this looks like an excellent opportunity - he is 10 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

NEXT BEST

Sparka - 16:30 Newcastle

Sparka had to settle for second behind the reopposing Cephalus here a couple of weeks ago but luck in running played a big part in that outcome and a 2 lb swing in the weights tilts things in Sparka's favour. Cephalus, who was completing the hat-trick, benefited from a clear run down the outside while Sparka had to wait to deliver her challenge after travelling as well as anything. She had been narrowly denied on her previous start here, so has clearly taken well to this Tapeta surface, and she may have a bit more to offer on the all-weather. She can reverse the form with Cephalus.

EACH-WAY

Ballyare - 17:30 Newcastle

Ballyare was disappointing at Wolverhampton last time but it is easy to excuse the effort as he was caught wide and pulled hard in a race run at just a fair gallop. Ballyare had won in good style at the same course on his previous outing and that is a better guide to his ability. He is well handicapped based on that performance and the drop back to five furlongs here won't be an issue as he has struck over this course and distance.

Get a Free £5 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Intervention @ 2.56/4 in the 19:00 at Newcastle
NEXT BEST - Back Sparka @ 2.89/5 in the 16:30 at Newcastle
EACH-WAY - Back Ballyare @ 5.59/2 in the 17:30 at Newcastle

Newcastle 20th Jan (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 20 January, 4.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Cephalus
Sparka
Truely Aclaimed
Bungle Bay
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newcastle 20th Jan (5f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 20 January, 5.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Night On Earth
Miss Nay Never
Look Out Louis
Ornate
Ballyare
Melodic Charm
Buniann
Outrage
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newcastle 20th Jan (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 20 January, 7.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Intervention
Bakr
Thaki
Ginato
Absolute Dream
Oriental Lilly
Blackjack
Charlemaine
Tathmeen
I Know How
Excessable
Tistaahal
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips