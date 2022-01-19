Newcastle Racing Tips: Intervention can make amends for unlucky defeat

NAP

Intervention - 19:00 Newcastle

Intervention was an unlucky loser at Lingfield on Saturday but he can gain compensation off the same mark here. Intervention, a long-standing maiden in Ireland, shaped well on his first start for Mick Appleby at Wolverhampton last month and he took a step forward to score at the same venue last week, winning with more in hand than the three-quarter-length margin would suggest. He should have followed up at Lingfield on Saturday but was caught too far back and, despite finishing well, couldn't quite get there in time. His last two starts have been over seven furlongs, but he won't have a problem with this six furlongs and this looks like an excellent opportunity - he is 10 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

No. 10 (3) Intervention SBK 11/8 EXC 2.48 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Frederick Larson

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 54

NEXT BEST

Sparka - 16:30 Newcastle

Sparka had to settle for second behind the reopposing Cephalus here a couple of weeks ago but luck in running played a big part in that outcome and a 2 lb swing in the weights tilts things in Sparka's favour. Cephalus, who was completing the hat-trick, benefited from a clear run down the outside while Sparka had to wait to deliver her challenge after travelling as well as anything. She had been narrowly denied on her previous start here, so has clearly taken well to this Tapeta surface, and she may have a bit more to offer on the all-weather. She can reverse the form with Cephalus.

No. 4 (2) Sparka (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.74 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Connor Murtagh

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 63

EACH-WAY

Ballyare - 17:30 Newcastle

Ballyare was disappointing at Wolverhampton last time but it is easy to excuse the effort as he was caught wide and pulled hard in a race run at just a fair gallop. Ballyare had won in good style at the same course on his previous outing and that is a better guide to his ability. He is well handicapped based on that performance and the drop back to five furlongs here won't be an issue as he has struck over this course and distance.