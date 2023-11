A Newcastle NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Newcastle NAP - 12:40 - Back Imperial Alex

No. 1 Imperial Alex (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.7 Trainer: Tom Lacey

Jockey: Stan Sheppard

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 97

Imperial Alex left his reappearance and chase debut run well behind when finishing runner-up back at Warwick earlier this month.

He jumped soundly in the main, making smooth headway from halfway and was still travelling well when short of room early in the straight.

Imperial Alex was produced to challenge at the second-last and was staying on when again meeting interference on the run-in.

He proved himself to be on a good mark and, with further improvement in the offing, he remains a horse to be positive about over fences.

Newcastle Next Best - 13:15 - Back So Many Roads

No. 1 So Many Roads SBK 3/1 EXC 1.54 Trainer: Donald Whillans

Jockey: Craig Nichol

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 102

So Many Roads showed much improved form when landing some nice bets to open his account on handicap hurdle debut at Ayr last season.

He was again strong in the betting when falling on his next start, but he made an encouraging return to action when finishing just better than midfield at Carlisle four weeks ago.

This will be his first try beyond two and a half miles and he is fancied to relish the extra emphasis on stamina. So Many Roads remains relatively unexposed in this sphere and appeals as still being well handicapped.