NAP

Blueflagflyinghigh - 13:30 Newcastle

Blueflagflyinghigh shaped well when third on his handicap debut at Chelmsford a few weeks ago, leaving the impression that he should have won but was undone by a combination of greenness and being too far back in a steadily-run race. The way Blueflagflyinghigh stayed on in the straight - to get within half a length and a short head of the winner - identified him as a well-handicapped horse so he makes plenty of appeal off the same mark, particularly as he's a strong, sizeable sort open to further progress as he matures.

No. 2 (1) Blueflagflyinghigh (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.58 Trainer: Michael Bell

Jockey: P. J. McDonald

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 73

NEXT BEST

Fast Style - 15:00 Newcastle

Fast Style was pulled up on both starts over hurdles in the summer (when trained by Sam Allwood) but he had been progressive on the Flat for Roger Charlton and he resumed his progress by scoring over this course and distance a couple of weeks ago on his first start for Mick Appleby, staying on well to lead close home and beat a couple of reliable types. He was unable to follow up under a penalty at Wolverhampton last week but he ran well to finish runner-up, only narrowly failing to overhaul a rival who was able to dictate a modest tempo. He races off a 3 lb lower mark here and could still have a bit more to offer for a yard with such a fine record with its recruits.