A Newcastle NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Newcastle Nap - 13:55 - Back Evening Story

No. 1 (6) Evening Story SBK 2/1 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Grant Tuer

Jockey: Sam James

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 77

Evening Story quickly settled matters with a good turn of foot in an 11-furlong handicap at Kempton last month on her final outing for Daniel and Claire Kubler and she again quickened up smartly to make a winning start for Grant Tuer over the extended mile and a half here last week.

That race was run at a slow gallop so Evening Story was at a disadvantage towards the rear but she overcame that pace bias in style, clocking a good closing sectional and winning with more in hand than the margin of a length would suggest.

She's very much going the right way, should have the pace to cope with the drop back in trip and looks up to defying a 6 lb penalty.

Newcastle Next Best - 15:40 - Back Brooklyn Nine Nine

No. 6 (10) Brooklyn Nine Nine (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: David Nolan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 81

Brooklyn Nine Nine had disappointed on his penultimate start at Leicester in May but, given plenty of time to get over that, he got back on track when an eye-catching fourth at York in September.

All the pace was on the far side at York and the first three home were all drawn in single figures, so Brooklyn Nine Nine shaped really well from his draw in 16, finishing well to be beaten little more than two lengths in fourth.

The way Brooklyn Nine Nine powered home suggests that this stiffer track will be in his favour - he's actually won over six furlongs here - and he should still have more to offer after only three starts in handicap company.