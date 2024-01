A Newcastle NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Newcastle Nap - 18:15 - Back Camacho Star

No. 9 (4) Camacho Star (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.8 Trainer: Kevin Ryan

Jockey: Tom Eaves

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 59

Camacho Star has been running well on the all-weather this campaign and he shaped nicely when runner-up at Wolverhampton a couple of weeks ago.

Camacho Star moved sweetly through that seven-furlong handicap but he was caught on heels turning in and conceded first run to the winner.

He was unable to get into a challenging position but stuck to his task well, leaving the impression that he remains on a fair mark, and he will have no issue stepping back up in trip here (has won over a mile before).

Back Camacho Star @ 2.89/5 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Newcastle Next Best - 15:45 - Back Turner Girl

No. 1 (8) Turner Girl (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Ed Dunlop

Jockey: Billy Loughnane

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 69

Turner Girl has been running well and she deserves credit for finishing as close as she did when beaten less than a length in fifth at Southwell a couple of weeks ago, making good headway having been held up in a steadily-run race.

That effort came over a mile and three-quarters so Turner Girl takes a marked drop in trip here, but she's a versatile sort and was a good third over a mile and a quarter at Chelmsford on her penultimate start.

She returns to Newcastle for the first time since winning over a mile and a half here in August, and the long straight here should again play to her strengths.