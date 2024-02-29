- Trainer: Dylan Cunha
- Jockey: Rhys Clutterbuck
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: 73
Newcastle Racing Tips: Asgard's Captain to lead the way
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Newcastle on Friday.
- Trainer: Ruth Carr
- Jockey: Joanna Mason
- Age: 7
- Weight: 9st 5lbs
- OR: 71
Newcastle Nap - 17:25 - Back Asgard's Captain
Asgard's Captain was on an upward curve towards the end of his time with Thomas Dowling and he has carried on the good work for Dylan Cunha, winning two of his four starts for the yard, including at Wolverhampton on Monday.
That was a weak race and Asgard's Captain was able to dictate a steady gallop, but he won with plenty in hand, readily quickening four and a half lengths clear.
Prior to that he had been a good second over this course and distance, looking well suited by this galloping track and finding only a thriving rival too strong. He's going the right way and, while this is more competitive, he can defy a 5 lb penalty for Monday's emphatic success.
Newcastle Next Best - 18:30 - Back Streak Lightning
Streak Lightning has a four-month layoff to overcome but he shaped really well over course and distance when last seen, highlighting that he has dropped to a handy mark.
Streak Lightning travelled well in rear and was making smooth headway until finding himself short of room a furlong out. That cost him all chance, but he kept on well when in the clear to ultimately be beaten only two and a half lengths in fifth.
He is 4 lb below his last winning mark - a victory which was achieved over this course and distance - and he holds strong claims on his return to action.
