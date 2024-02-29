Serial Winners

Newcastle Racing Tips: Asgard's Captain to lead the way

Horse racing at Newcastle
Newcastle stages the all-weather action on Friday evening

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Newcastle on Friday.

  • A Newcastle Nap and Next Best from Timeform

    • Newcastle Nap - 17:25 - Back Asgard's Captain

    Asgard's Captain was on an upward curve towards the end of his time with Thomas Dowling and he has carried on the good work for Dylan Cunha, winning two of his four starts for the yard, including at Wolverhampton on Monday.

    That was a weak race and Asgard's Captain was able to dictate a steady gallop, but he won with plenty in hand, readily quickening four and a half lengths clear.

    Prior to that he had been a good second over this course and distance, looking well suited by this galloping track and finding only a thriving rival too strong. He's going the right way and, while this is more competitive, he can defy a 5 lb penalty for Monday's emphatic success.

    Back Asgard's Captain @ 3.1511/5 on Betfair Exchange

    Bet now

    Newcastle Next Best - 18:30 - Back Streak Lightning

    Streak Lightning has a four-month layoff to overcome but he shaped really well over course and distance when last seen, highlighting that he has dropped to a handy mark.

    Streak Lightning travelled well in rear and was making smooth headway until finding himself short of room a furlong out. That cost him all chance, but he kept on well when in the clear to ultimately be beaten only two and a half lengths in fifth.

    He is 4 lb below his last winning mark - a victory which was achieved over this course and distance - and he holds strong claims on his return to action.

    Back Streak Lightning @ 4.216/5 on Betfair Exchange

    Bet now

