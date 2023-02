NAP

Anif - 20:00 Newcastle

Anif has been proving consistent and he ran up to his best when a close-up third in a mile handicap at Southwell last month, going down by just a head and half a length. He can arguably have his effort upgraded as he came from further back than the first two home in a race not run at an overly-strong gallop, and he holds strong claims off the same mark here. The drop back to seven furlongs shouldn't be an issue - he's won over this course and distance - and the excellent form of trainer Michael Herrington is another positive.

No. 1 (10) Anif (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Michael Herrington

Jockey: Tom Eaves

Age: 9

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 74

NEXT BEST

Sir Robin - 18:30 Newcastle

Sir Robin shaped as if in need of the run when third over this course and distance on his return last month and he duly stepped forward on that at Southwell a couple of weeks ago, travelling fluently at the head of affairs and settling matters in the style of a potentially smart sprinter as he took his record to three wins from five starts. He cut out just a fair gallop at Southwell but clocked a good time with that in mind, and the strength he showed at the finish - never giving a thriving sort in second a look in - suggests there could still be a bit more to come. He can handle this rise in class and defy a 7 lb higher mark.