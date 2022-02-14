Newcastle Racing Tips: Alaskan Jewel to shine again

NAP

Alaskan Jewel - 18:45 Newcastle

Alaskan Jewel was well backed on her reappearance at Wolverhampton last month and she justified that support with a narrow success. Alaskan Jewel may have only won by a neck but she did well to score as she had to come from well back in the field after starting slowly, overcoming a positional bias around that sharp course. She finished with a flourish to take the lead close home, and that performance suggests a 2 lb higher mark should not stop a bold bid from this filly who remains unexposed on synthetic surfaces.

No. 4 (7) Alaskan Jewel (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Adrian Keatley

Jockey: Lewis Edmunds

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 67

NEXT BEST

Burrows Seeside - 18:15 Newcastle

Burrows Seeside has finished placed on his last three starts and was only narrowly denied at Southwell last month, when he was beaten just a short-head after conceding first run to the all-the-way winner who was able to boss a steady pace. Burrows Seeside's recent efforts give the impression that he is back at the top of his game and he is fully effective over this stiff six furlongs - both his wins were achieved over course and distance.