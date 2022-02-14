- Trainer: Adrian Keatley
- Jockey: Lewis Edmunds
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 4lbs
- OR: 67
Newcastle Racing Tips: Alaskan Jewel to shine again
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a NAP and Next Best selection at Newcastle on Tuesday...
"...she finished with a flourish to take the lead close home..."
Alaskan Jewel
NAP
Alaskan Jewel - 18:45 Newcastle
Alaskan Jewel was well backed on her reappearance at Wolverhampton last month and she justified that support with a narrow success. Alaskan Jewel may have only won by a neck but she did well to score as she had to come from well back in the field after starting slowly, overcoming a positional bias around that sharp course. She finished with a flourish to take the lead close home, and that performance suggests a 2 lb higher mark should not stop a bold bid from this filly who remains unexposed on synthetic surfaces.
NEXT BEST
Burrows Seeside - 18:15 Newcastle
Burrows Seeside has finished placed on his last three starts and was only narrowly denied at Southwell last month, when he was beaten just a short-head after conceding first run to the all-the-way winner who was able to boss a steady pace. Burrows Seeside's recent efforts give the impression that he is back at the top of his game and he is fully effective over this stiff six furlongs - both his wins were achieved over course and distance.
Daily Offer - Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples
Place £20 worth of multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply
Newcastle 15th Feb (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 15 February, 6.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Gowanlad
|Sir Sedric
|Burrows Seeside
|Tellem Nowt
|Somewhere Secret
|Outrun The Storm
|Athollblair Boy
|Tathmeen
|Praise Of Shadows
|Gowanbuster
|Sams Call
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Newcastle 15th Feb (5f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 15 February, 6.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Dusky Prince
|Alaskan Jewel
|Sherdil
|Just Another
|Tilly The Filly
|Loose Lips
|Build Me Up
|Waverley Star
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today