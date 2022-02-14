To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Newcastle Racing Tips: Alaskan Jewel to shine again

Horse racing at Newcastle
Newcastle stages an all-weather card on Tuesday evening

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a NAP and Next Best selection at Newcastle on Tuesday...

"...she finished with a flourish to take the lead close home..."

Alaskan Jewel

NAP

Alaskan Jewel - 18:45 Newcastle

Alaskan Jewel was well backed on her reappearance at Wolverhampton last month and she justified that support with a narrow success. Alaskan Jewel may have only won by a neck but she did well to score as she had to come from well back in the field after starting slowly, overcoming a positional bias around that sharp course. She finished with a flourish to take the lead close home, and that performance suggests a 2 lb higher mark should not stop a bold bid from this filly who remains unexposed on synthetic surfaces.

NEXT BEST

Burrows Seeside - 18:15 Newcastle

Burrows Seeside has finished placed on his last three starts and was only narrowly denied at Southwell last month, when he was beaten just a short-head after conceding first run to the all-the-way winner who was able to boss a steady pace. Burrows Seeside's recent efforts give the impression that he is back at the top of his game and he is fully effective over this stiff six furlongs - both his wins were achieved over course and distance.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Alaskan Jewel @ 3.55/2 in the 18:45 at Newcastle
NEXT BEST - Back Burrows Seeside @ 6.05/1 in the 18:15 at Newcastle

Newcastle 15th Feb (6f Hcap)

Tuesday 15 February, 6.15pm

Gowanlad
Sir Sedric
Burrows Seeside
Tellem Nowt
Somewhere Secret
Outrun The Storm
Athollblair Boy
Tathmeen
Praise Of Shadows
Gowanbuster
Sams Call
Newcastle 15th Feb (5f Hcap)

Tuesday 15 February, 6.45pm

Dusky Prince
Alaskan Jewel
Sherdil
Just Another
Tilly The Filly
Loose Lips
Build Me Up
Waverley Star
