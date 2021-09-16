To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Newbury Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Newbury
There is a competitive card at Newbury on Friday

Timeform highlight a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way bet at Newbury on Friday...

"...a confident selection to follow up in this more competitive environment..."

Timeform on King of Conquest

NAP

Nuance - 14:20 Newbury

Nuance has an excellent pedigree and continued the theme of run-to-run progress when opening his account at the third attempt at Chester last month, winning with more in hand than the official margin suggests as his rider eased him down close home. He displayed a potent turn of foot on that occasion and the front two pulled clear of the remainder, so an opening mark of 87 may well underestimate him.

NEXT BEST

King of Conquest - 14:55 Newbury

King of Conquest was an expensive purchase as a yearling and was strong in the market when making a winning debut over seven furlongs at Sandown last month, impressing with how he asserted away from his rivals in the closing stages. That looked a good race on paper and King of Conquest is a confident selection to follow up in this more competitive environment.

EACH WAY

Surrey Gold - 16:05 Newbury

Surrey Gold showed much improved form when winning a handicap over 11 furlongs at this course in May and he hasn't been seen to best effect on both of his starts since, seemingly not relishing the longer trip in the ultra-competitive Melrose at York last time. The drop to a mile and a half should be perfect for him and the feeling is he has more to offer from this sort of mark, so he is taken to bounce back.

Smart Stat

King of Conquest - 14:55 Newbury

2 - Charlie Appleby's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Recommended bets

Back Nuance @ 2.77/4 in the 14:20 Newbury
Back King of Conquest @ 2.89/5 in the 14:55 Newbury
Back Surrey Gold @ 9.08/1 in the 16:05 Newbury

