- Trainer: William Haggas
- Jockey: Tom Marquand
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 6lbs
- OR: 87
Newbury Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday
Timeform highlight a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way bet at Newbury on Friday...
"...a confident selection to follow up in this more competitive environment..."
Timeform on King of Conquest
NAP
Nuance has an excellent pedigree and continued the theme of run-to-run progress when opening his account at the third attempt at Chester last month, winning with more in hand than the official margin suggests as his rider eased him down close home. He displayed a potent turn of foot on that occasion and the front two pulled clear of the remainder, so an opening mark of 87 may well underestimate him.
NEXT BEST
King of Conquest - 14:55 Newbury
King of Conquest was an expensive purchase as a yearling and was strong in the market when making a winning debut over seven furlongs at Sandown last month, impressing with how he asserted away from his rivals in the closing stages. That looked a good race on paper and King of Conquest is a confident selection to follow up in this more competitive environment.
EACH WAY
Surrey Gold showed much improved form when winning a handicap over 11 furlongs at this course in May and he hasn't been seen to best effect on both of his starts since, seemingly not relishing the longer trip in the ultra-competitive Melrose at York last time. The drop to a mile and a half should be perfect for him and the feeling is he has more to offer from this sort of mark, so he is taken to bounce back.
Smart Stat
King of Conquest - 14:55 Newbury
2 - Charlie Appleby's number of winners in past 10 runnings
Get a Free £5 Bet – Every Day!
Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Newbury 17th Sep (7f Nursery)Show Hide
Friday 17 September, 2.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Nuance
|Croupier
|Altraif
|American Star
|Secret Strength
|Like A Lion
Newbury 17th Sep (1m Cond Stks)Show Hide
Friday 17 September, 2.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|King Of Conquest
|Westover
|Zechariah
|Bolthole
|Rawyaan
|Paradias
Newbury 17th Sep (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 17 September, 4.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Makram
|Labeebb
|Star Caliber
|Calling The Wind
|Surrey Gold
|Twisted Reality
|Favorite Moon
|Sextant
|Nate The Great
|Galahad Threepwood
|Master The Stars
|On To Victory