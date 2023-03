NAP

Precious Eleanor - 15:40 Newbury

Precious Eleanor was disappointing at Warwick last time but that was a rare blip and she holds strong claims based on how she shaped at Cheltenham on her penultimate outing, when she was third in a competitive handicap from a mark 4 lb higher than the one she competes off here. Precious Eleanor was ultimately beaten 16 lengths at Cheltenham, but that was a strong handicap in which two well-treated chasers pulled clear, so she deserves plenty of credit for faring best of the rest. Precious Eleanor needs to bounce back from her disappointing display at Warwick but she is back down to her last winning mark, has the advantage of Harry Cobden in the saddle for the first time and it's also worth noting that she won a couple of times last spring.

No. 3 Precious Eleanor (Fr) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Henry Daly

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 13lbs

OR: 124

NEXT BEST

Arqoob - 14:40 Newbury

Arqoob could do with brushing up on his jumping - he still wasn't fluent when winning a novice at Huntingdon last time - but an opening hurdles handicap mark of 114 could underestimate him, mindful of the level he was capable of running to on the Flat. Arqoob was a useful and consistent handicapper on the Flat and he shaped with encouragement when runner-up on his hurdles debut at Huntingdon in January, doing well to stay competitive for as long as he did after jumping tentatively. He was disappointing in a novice here last month but got back on track with victory at Huntingdon last time and remains open to improvement in this sphere, with his jumping hopefully becoming sharper with experience.

No. 7 Arqoob (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Lucy Wadham

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 114

EACH-WAY

Loup de Maulde - 15:10 Newbury

Loup de Maulde has already enjoyed a productive campaign - he has won four of his last six starts - and the style of his recent success at Warwick suggests there could still be more to come. Loup de Maulde travelled smoothly at Warwick, went prominent four out, jumped on at the third-last and drew clear from the home turn, passing the post six and a half lengths ahead despite idling slightly on the run-in. He has a 7 lb penalty to cope with here in a more competitive event but he still appeals as being on a good mark after that authoritative success and should launch another bold bid.