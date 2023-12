A Newbury NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Newbury NAP - 13:15 - Back Martator

No. 3 Martator (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.74 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 118

Martator is threatening to come good soon having filled the runner-up spot when well backed over this course and distance 10 days ago, posting his best effort since arriving in Britain with cheekpieces on for the first time on these shores.

Beaten around five lengths at the line, Martator was unable to live with Etalon, a potentially smart chasing debutant, but there was still plenty to like about his performance, jumping well in the main and rallying gamely even when the winner was out of reach.

The six-year-old Martator is yet another ex-French chaser finding his feet this winter for the red-hot Venetia Williams stable (67% of horses running to form) and a 1 lb higher mark is unlikely to prove beyond him if this doesn't come too soon.

Newbury Next Best - 15:35 - Back Passing Well

No. 6 Passing Well (Fr) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Jamie Snowden

Jockey: Gavin Sheehan

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 125

Passing Well has quickly bettered his fairly useful hurdles form in just two starts over fences, first returning from seven months off with an encouraging second at Ascot in early-November and then showing a good attitude to go one place better at Lingfield later in the month.

He proved well suited by the return to two and a half miles on the last occasion, digging deep when tackled from the home turn to land the spoils by a length from Heva Rose, who advertised the strength of that form by winning her next start at Hereford.

That suggests Passing Well could still be one step ahead of the handicapper from just a 3lb higher mark, especially with the still longer trip today expected to eke out more improvement.

Newbury Each-Way - 14:25 - Back Certainly Red

No. 1 Certainly Red SBK 7/1 EXC 10.5 Trainer: Lydia Richards

Jockey: Marc Goldstein

Age: 9

Weight: 12st 2lbs

OR: 137

Certainly Red ran up to something like his best when finishing third at Sandown last time, putting in a scruffy round of jumping but keeping on well in the closing stages to pass the post only four and a quarter lengths behind the winner.

Back down in trip today, Certainly Red has shown enough in his two runs this season to suggest he's still on a workable mark and he's worth another chance to add to his three wins last term in what is the weakest race he's contested for a while.