Newbury Racing Tips: Jarraaf can show his class

A Newbury Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Jarraaf looked a smart prospect on debut

Cracksking should be sharper after reappearance

Newbury Nap - 15:30 - Back Jarraaf

Jarraaf had a wide draw to deal with on debut at Kempton last season but he showed good early pace to bag a prominent position and, after travelling well, was produced to lead inside the final couple of furlongs.

He was always finding enough in front and ultimately landed that six-furlong novice by a length and a quarter and half a length from a couple of subsequent winners, looking like one to follow.

He is a potentially smart sort and looks up to defying a penalty on his reappearance over this furlong-longer trip before going on to better things.

Recommended Bet Back Jarraaf to win the 15:30 at Newbury SBK 5/2

Newbury Next Best - 14:30 - Back Cracksking

Cracksking signed off last season with an impressive win in a Newcastle maiden, showing a sharp turn of foot to score with plenty to spare, and he laid the foundations for a good campaign when fifth in a handicap over this course and distance on his return last month.

Cracksking, who had been gelded prior to his return, ultimately shaped as if he would come on for the run, but he showed enough to suggest that he's capable of winning handicaps off his current mark.

He remains with relatively few miles on the clock for a four-year-old and should be sharper for his reappearance run so he is expected to launch a bold bid.