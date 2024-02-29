- Trainer: Gary Moore
- Jockey: Niall Houlihan
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 10lbs
- OR: 126
Newbury Racing Tips: Issar d'Airy to deliver again
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Newbury on Friday.
A Newbury Nap and Next Best from Timeform
- Trainer: Chris Gordon
- Jockey: Rex Dingle
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 2lbs
- OR: 120
Newbury Nap - 15:00 - Back Issar d'Airy
Issar d'Airy progressed well from a lowly base over hurdles for this yard last season, winning on a couple of occasions, and he has further raised his game since going chasing.
He proved himself a better chaser than hurdler at the first attempt when comfortably landing a two-mile handicap here in December and he followed up over the same course and distance in January.
Issar d'Airy had to dig deep to prevail by a short-head last time but the unexposed runner-up was 23 lengths clear of the third. A 6 lb rise in the weights looks fair for this promising sort, while the longer distance shouldn't be an issue as his hurdle victories were achieved at around this trip.
Newbury Next Best - 16:10 - Back I'd Like To Know
I'd Like To Know had to settle for second behind Issar d'Airy on his chasing debut over two miles here in January but that was a highly encouraging effort and one he can build on.
I'd Like To Know managed to win a maiden during his light spell over hurdles but he's a chaser on looks and seems set to excel over fences.
He jumped well in the main at Newbury and, after pressing on entering the straight, was only edged out close home. He deserves credit for drawing 23 lengths clear of the third and, with much more to come in this sphere, can defy a 4 lb higher mark.
