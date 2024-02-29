Newbury Racing Tips: Issar d'Airy to deliver again

A Newbury Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Newbury Nap - 15:00 - Back Issar d'Airy

No. 1 Issar D'airy (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.74 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Niall Houlihan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 126

Issar d'Airy progressed well from a lowly base over hurdles for this yard last season, winning on a couple of occasions, and he has further raised his game since going chasing.

He proved himself a better chaser than hurdler at the first attempt when comfortably landing a two-mile handicap here in December and he followed up over the same course and distance in January.

Issar d'Airy had to dig deep to prevail by a short-head last time but the unexposed runner-up was 23 lengths clear of the third. A 6 lb rise in the weights looks fair for this promising sort, while the longer distance shouldn't be an issue as his hurdle victories were achieved at around this trip.

Back Issar d'Airy @ 7/42.75 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Newbury Next Best - 16:10 - Back I'd Like To Know

No. 5 I'd Like To Know (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.66 Trainer: Chris Gordon

Jockey: Rex Dingle

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 120

I'd Like To Know had to settle for second behind Issar d'Airy on his chasing debut over two miles here in January but that was a highly encouraging effort and one he can build on.

I'd Like To Know managed to win a maiden during his light spell over hurdles but he's a chaser on looks and seems set to excel over fences.

He jumped well in the main at Newbury and, after pressing on entering the straight, was only edged out close home. He deserves credit for drawing 23 lengths clear of the third and, with much more to come in this sphere, can defy a 4 lb higher mark.