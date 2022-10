NAP

Misty Dancer - 14:35 Newbury

Misty Dancer showed run-by-run improvement in maiden and novice company, getting off the mark at the fourth attempt when registering a decisive success at Goodwood in August. She then took another step forward when scoring in cosy fashion on her handicap debut at Ayr last month, quickening well after being produced to lead around two furlongs out. She is going in the right direction and still has more to offer so can defy a 5 lb rise in the weights.

No. 2 (4) Misty Dancer SBK 11/4 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 85

NEXT BEST

Fresh Hope - 15:45 Newbury

Fresh Hope has enjoyed a productive campaign, winning on three occasions, and there could be even more to come. Fresh Hope did well to win at Newcastle on her penultimate start as she came from last in a race that wasn't strongly run. She was unable to follow up from a 3 lb higher mark over that course and distance last month, but she was beaten little more than a length in fourth and can have her effort upgraded slightly as she was probably disadvantaged by making her effort furthest from the stands rail. She ought to give another good account from the same mark here.

No. 5 (12) Fresh Hope SBK 4/1 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Charlie Fellowes

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 87

EACH-WAY

Tralee Hills - 16:55 Newbury

Tralee Hills hasn't won since racking up a hat-trick last summer but he has put together a string of creditable efforts this term and deserves credit for his consistency. Tralee Hills ran up to his best when runner-up to Zikany at Goodwood last time and meets that rival on 5 lb better terms here as Zikany must carry a penalty. Tralee Hills can race off the same mark here, which is 2 lb lower than the one he last defied at Salisbury last July, and is a reliable sort, so he holds solid claims.