Newbury Racing Tips: Heltenham can follow up

A Newbury Nap, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

Newbury Nap - 14:40 - Back Heltenham

No. 2 Heltenham (Fr) SBK 6/5 EXC 2.38 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 136

Dan Skelton's yard has remained in fine form since the Cheltenham Festival and can continue at Newbury where Heltenham has a fine chance to follow up his course-and-distance win three weeks ago in the Greatwood Gold Cup.

He confirmed himself some way ahead of his mark when running out a two-length winner from Kandoo Kid, while the third and fourth, Gustavian and Sir Psycho, take him on again here. While Heltenham has a 6 lb higher mark to contend with this time, he's the youngest in the field again here and clearly going the right way so can register another course-and-distance success in a race he also won last year.

Back Heltenham @ 2.8415/8 on Betfair Exchange

Newbury Next Best - 14:10 - Back Kartoon And Co

No. 10 Kartoon And Co (Fr) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 112

The Skeltons have a good chance too in the preceding contest, a novices' handicap hurdle, with four-year-old Kartoon And Co, who's getting weight from all nine of his rivals and the best part of two stone from main danger Into The Park.

He'd been ridden positively in all his earlier races, including when making a winning debut at Stratford in October, so it was something of a surprise when he was ridden much more patiently at Sandown a couple of weeks ago. As a result, he allowed winner Spiced Rum first run and finished with running left, so looks well worth another chance to prove himself on a good mark if back to being ridden more prominently again.

Back Kartoon And Co @ 5.14/1 on Betfair Exchange

Newbury Each Way - 15:15 - Back Drumlee Spud

No. 14 Drumlee Spud (Ire) SBK 22/1 EXC 27 Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: Beau Morgan

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: 109

There's plenty of potential in this big field for the long-established final of the EBF novice hurdle series for mares. However, Drumlee Spud appeals at each-way odds for the in-form Ben Pauling stable in the belief she can build on some early-season efforts.

It was a bit disappointing she didn't show more at the business end of her race at Carlisle last month, but her two runs in the autumn were full of promise. Beaten a neck on her hurdling debut at Bangor when looking a strong stayer, she looked all set to go one better at Stratford next time when in the lead but falling at the last. She's fancied to show more now that she's in a handicap.