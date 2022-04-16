Newbury Racing Tips: Ahorsewithnoname to make her mark

NAP

Mine's A Double - 17:05 Newbury

Mine's A Double looked like a useful prospect when making a winning debut at Leicester last summer and he bolstered that impression when readily defying a penalty at the same course. Mine's a Double faced a stiffer test on his handicap debut at Ascot but he proved up to the challenge, knuckling down well to get the better of a more streetwise rival. Clive Cox excels with his sprinters and he has an exciting type on his hands with Mine's A Double, who looks the type to carry on improving as a four-year-old.

No. 6 (7) Mine's A Double SBK 2/1 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 94

NEXT BEST

Ahorsewithnoname - 16:31 Newbury

Ahorsewithnoname won two of her three starts on the Flat for Brian Ellison in 2019 and she has since developed into a useful hurdler for Nicky Henderson, most notably finishing runner-up in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival on her latest outing last month. Based on what Ahorsewithnoname has shown over hurdles she is likely to prove better than this Flat mark of 80, and she has plenty of potential in this sphere as connections tap into her stamina (she is unraced beyond a mile and a half on the Flat).

No. 7 (3) Ahorsewithnoname SBK 6/4 EXC 2.72 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 7

Weight: 8st 7lbs

OR: 80

EACH-WAY

Discretion - 15:21 Newbury

Discretion shaped with promise on her only start as a two-year-old and it would be little surprise were she to take a big step forward on her reappearance. Discretion was fifth on her debut in a mile novice at Salisbury last year but she shaped better than the result, understandably failing to sustain her challenge on the testing ground. The form of that race has worked out well and Discretion, a sister to the prolific winner Wink Of An Eye, is one to be positive about.