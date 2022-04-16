Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Newbury Racing Tips: Ahorsewithnoname to make her mark

Horse racing at Newbury
There's an interesting Flat card at Newbury on Sunday

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Newbury on Sunday.

"...looks the type to carry on improving..."

Mine's A Double

NAP

Mine's A Double - 17:05 Newbury

Mine's A Double looked like a useful prospect when making a winning debut at Leicester last summer and he bolstered that impression when readily defying a penalty at the same course. Mine's a Double faced a stiffer test on his handicap debut at Ascot but he proved up to the challenge, knuckling down well to get the better of a more streetwise rival. Clive Cox excels with his sprinters and he has an exciting type on his hands with Mine's A Double, who looks the type to carry on improving as a four-year-old.

NEXT BEST

Ahorsewithnoname - 16:31 Newbury

Ahorsewithnoname won two of her three starts on the Flat for Brian Ellison in 2019 and she has since developed into a useful hurdler for Nicky Henderson, most notably finishing runner-up in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival on her latest outing last month. Based on what Ahorsewithnoname has shown over hurdles she is likely to prove better than this Flat mark of 80, and she has plenty of potential in this sphere as connections tap into her stamina (she is unraced beyond a mile and a half on the Flat).

EACH-WAY

Discretion - 15:21 Newbury

Discretion shaped with promise on her only start as a two-year-old and it would be little surprise were she to take a big step forward on her reappearance. Discretion was fifth on her debut in a mile novice at Salisbury last year but she shaped better than the result, understandably failing to sustain her challenge on the testing ground. The form of that race has worked out well and Discretion, a sister to the prolific winner Wink Of An Eye, is one to be positive about.

Bet £10 and Get a Free £2 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £10 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders at odds of 2.0 or above over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £2 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Mine's A Double @ 3.02/1 in the 17:05 at Newbury
NEXT BEST - Back Ahorsewithnoname @ 3.02/1 in the 16:31 at Newbury
EACH-WAY - Back Discretion @ 8.07/1 in the 15:21 at Newbury

Newbury 17th Apr (1m2f Mdn Stks)

Show Hide

Sunday 17 April, 3.21pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Life of Dreams
Atlantis
Discretion
Perfect Alibi
Pawapuri
Suzys Shoes
Banned
Baroque Star
Ring Fenced
Dancing Tango
Spyfall
Craft In Silk
Flora Macdonald
Hermonie
Gold Charm
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newbury 17th Apr (2m Hcap)

Show Hide

Sunday 17 April, 4.31pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ahorsewithnoname
Master Milliner
Rajinsky
Auriferous
Inchicore
Imperium
Merveillo
Justus
Hiroshima
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newbury 17th Apr (5f Hcap)

Show Hide

Sunday 17 April, 5.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Mines A Double
Digital
Global Prospector
Significantly
Dubai Station
Mountain Peak
Mokaatil
Blue De Vega
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips