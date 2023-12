A Naas NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Naas NAP - 13:45 - Back Only By Night

No. 12 Only By Night (Ire) SBK 6/5 EXC 2.12 Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland

Jockey: Keith Donoghue

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Only By Night has shown useful form in winning both her starts in bumpers since joining Gavin Cromwell (formerly trained by Jonjo O'Neill), first making a successful start for the yard at Limerick in October and then taking another step forward to follow up in a listed mares' event at Navan a few weeks ago.

She again impressed with the way she went through the race on the last occasion, travelling strongly throughout and just needing to be shaken up in the final furlong to win by two and a quarter lengths in comfortable fashion.

There is substance to this mares' maiden hurdle with several top yards represented, but Only By Night looks a class above her rivals judged on the form she showed in bumpers and it looks a good opportunity for her to make a winning debut in this sphere on her way to bigger and better things.

Back Only The Night @ 2.26/5 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Naas Next Best - 11:30 - Back Heart Wood

No. 1 Heart Wood (Fr) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.52 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

Heart Wood returned from 12 months off with an encouraging display over this course and distance a few weeks ago, sticking to his task well to pass the post only two and three-quarter lengths behind the classy Grangeclare West.

That form sets a useful standard in this line-up and it received a boost when Corbett's Cross - who was over six lengths behind Heart Wood when finishing third in that maiden chase - opened his account over fences with a ready victory in a similar event at Fairyhouse next time.

Very much the type to go on improving as a chaser, Heart Wood has an experience edge over useful hurdlers Blood Destiny and Spanish Harlem and he's fancied to put that to good use to get off the mark in this sphere at the third attempt for Henry de Bromhead, who has won recent editions of this race with the likes of A Plus Tard (2018) and Journey With Me (2022).

Back Heart Wood @ 2.255/4 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Naas Each-Way - 14:55 - Back Young Fitzy

No. 5 Young Fitzy (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 1.64 Trainer: Norman Lee, Ireland

Jockey: Mr R. James

Age: 8

Weight: 12st 3lbs

OR: 92

Young Fitzy produced his best effort of the season in first-time cheekpieces when finishing third in a big-field handicap hurdle at Limerick last month, leading briefly at the second last before his effort flattened out, ultimately passing the post six and a half lengths behind the winner.

That was a step back in the right direction and he's worth a chance to build on that run from what remains a career-low mark, fully 11 lb lower than when gaining his most recent win over hurdles in October 2021.