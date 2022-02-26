Cheltenham: Build your Free Bet pot

Naas Racing Tips: Blackbow should prove tough to beat

Blackbow winning at Leopardstown
Blackbow has strong claims at Naas

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Naas on Sunday.

"...the form he showed there is up with the best on offer."

Blackbow

NAP

Blackbow - 14:00 Naas

Blackbow was ultimately only fifth in a two-mile-five-furlong handicap chase at the Dublin Racing Festival, but he looked set to make a much bigger impact for most of that contest. Blackbow impressed with how strongly he travelled and he was still in with every chance on the approach to the final fence, but he weakened in the style of a horse who would approach the drop back to two miles. He had been an excellent second in the Dan & Joan Moore Memorial Handicap Chase at Fairyhouse on his reappearance and the form he showed there is up with the best on offer. He receives 7 lb from main market rival Captain Guinness and should be difficult to beat.

NEXT BEST

Flame Bearer - 15:00 Naas

Flame Bearer, a winner on both starts in bumpers, has progressed sharply over hurdles and arrives here on the back of a stylish success at Fairyhouse last month. Flame Bearer shaped as if in need of the run when only fifth on his hurdling debut at Cork in December but he took a big step forward when third on his next start over this course and distance, looking unlucky not to go close after being short of room and forced to switch after the second-last. He progressed again at Fairyhouse last time, storming 12 lengths clear in impressive fashion, and he can take this step up in class in his stride.

EACH-WAY

Palace Rock - 17:00 Naas

Palace Rock has been in good form of late and has hit the frame on his last three outings in competitive handicap hurdles. He put up his best effort yet when runner-up over two and a half miles at Navan last month, highlighting that he is still on an upward curve, and he shouldn't be inconvenienced by dropping back in trip here in a race likely to be run at a strong pace. Denis O'Regan, who was on board when he won a juvenile hurdle last season, takes over in the saddle from a 7 lb claimer.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Blackbow @ 2.915/8 in the 14:00 at Naas
NEXT BEST - Back Flame Bearer @ 2.915/8 in the 15:00 at Naas
EACH-WAY - Back Palace Rock @ 7.87/1 in the 17:00 at Naas

