A Musselburgh NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Free bet for customers betting £5 on multis. T&Cs apply.

Musselburgh NAP - 15:00 - Back Love de Vega

No. 5 (2) Love De Vega (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Charlie Johnston

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 80

Love de Vega failed to handle the testing conditions when down the field in a strong seven-furlong handicap at Goodwood on his penultimate start but he quickly bounced back to score over six furlongs at Hamilton a couple of weeks ago, with a soundly-run race at that stiff track suiting him well at the trip.

Love de Vega is back up to seven furlongs here but he's just as effective at this distance, as he showed on a couple of occasions last season, notably when winning at Newmarket.

He's gone up 4 lb in the weights for his recent Hamilton success but is off the same mark he defied at Newmarket last season, so he remains fairly treated and should give another good account.

Back Love de Vega @ 3/13.95 on the Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Musselburgh Next Best - 16:30 - Back Yeeeaah

No. 2 (4) Yeeeaah (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Tristan Davidson

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 55

Yeeeaah remains a maiden after 19 starts but he went close over this course and distance three starts ago, missing out by just a head in a blanket finish.

He then ran creditably when third at Ayr on his penultimate start and he can have a line struck through his latest effort at that venue as, with blinkers fitted, he tried to go with the tearaway leader in the early stages and did too much too soon.

The blinkers have unsurprisingly been discarded and it would be little surprise to see Yeeeaah bounce back to form in this lesser grade. He's worth another chance to get off the mark.