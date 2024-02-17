- Trainer: Sandy Thomson
Musselburgh Racing Tips: Tommy to relish step up in trip
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Musselburgh on Sunday.
Musselburgh Nap - 14:45 - Back Valleyview Tommy
Irish point runner-up Valleyview Tommy made an encouraging start to his career under Rules when third in a two-mile maiden hurdle at Kelso in October and he ran to a similar level when a distant second over two and a half miles here in December.
Valleyview Tommy has plenty of stamina in his pedigree - he's a half-brother to the useful Ratfacemcdougall who won over as far as three and a quarter miles - so this further step up in trip promises to unlock some improvement from the lightly-raced five-year-old.
An opening BHA mark of 103 could prove lenient for Valleyview Tommy whose trainer Sandy Thomson has been among the winners of late.
Musselburgh Next Best - 15:20 - Back Massini Man
Massini Man fared well after joining Sandy Thomson from John Groucott last season, winning two of his three starts at this venue, including one over this trip.
Massini Man is still searching for his first win this term but he shaped well when runner-up on his return at Carlisle and would probably have gone close at Kelso had he not fallen at the second-last when looking like he had more to give.
He was a creditable third in a higher grade over course and distance a couple of weeks ago and he looks capable of winning off this sort of mark now eased in class.
