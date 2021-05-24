- Trainer: David Barron
- Jockey: Rowan Scott
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 0lbs
- OR: -
Musselburgh Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Musselburgh on Tuesday.
"...an opening BHA mark of 77 is highly unlikely to prove his limit..."
Timeform on Desert Emperor
Lilikoi proved better than ever when third in a maiden at Redcar eight days ago, keeping on well to pass the post just a length and half behind the winner. That form comfortably sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, so this looks a good opportunity for Lilikoi to get off the mark, representing the David Barron yard which continues in good heart (72% of horses running to form).
Bringitonboris - 14:20 Musselburgh
Bringitonboris took a step back in the right direction when fourth in a big-field handicap at York last time, putting in some good late work to be beaten only four lengths. He'll be suited by the step back up in trip here and is well worth another chance to prove himself on a fair mark, still only 1 lb higher than when recording his third win of 2020 at Newcastle in November.
Desert Emperor - 16:05 Musselburgh
Desert Emperor has shown plenty of ability in three outings to date and could be worth siding with now making the switch to handicaps. He shaped well on his first two starts and wasn't knocked about when faced with an inadequate test of stamina at Wolverhampton last time. He remains open to more improvement, especially now stepping back up in trip, and an opening BHA mark of 77 is highly unlikely to prove his limit given his useful pedigree (by Camelot and a half-brother to the very smart Potemkin).
Smart Stat
DESERT EMPEROR - 16:05 Musselburgh
19% - Ivan Furtado's strike rate with handicap debutants
Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples
Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Musselburgh 25th May (1m1f Mdn Stks)Show Hide
Tuesday 25 May, 1.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Lilikoi
|Harswell Duke
|Whatzupwithme
|Mr Zanetti
|No Flies On Me
|Noahs Cafe
|Mr Luigi
Musselburgh 25th May (1m1f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 25 May, 2.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Bringitonboris
|Cruyff Turn
|Ayr Poet
|Cockalorum
|Overwrite
|Amaysmont
|Red Bond
|House Of Kings
|Hajjam
Musselburgh 25th May (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 25 May, 4.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Iconic Belle
|Smart Lass
|Desert Emperor
|Le Magnifique
|Mukhayyam
|Sarvi
|Four Kingdoms