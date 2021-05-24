To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Musselburgh Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Flat racing
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Musselburgh on Tuesday.

"...an opening BHA mark of 77 is highly unlikely to prove his limit..."

Timeform on Desert Emperor

Lilikoi - 13:10 Musselburgh

Lilikoi proved better than ever when third in a maiden at Redcar eight days ago, keeping on well to pass the post just a length and half behind the winner. That form comfortably sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, so this looks a good opportunity for Lilikoi to get off the mark, representing the David Barron yard which continues in good heart (72% of horses running to form).

Bringitonboris - 14:20 Musselburgh

Bringitonboris took a step back in the right direction when fourth in a big-field handicap at York last time, putting in some good late work to be beaten only four lengths. He'll be suited by the step back up in trip here and is well worth another chance to prove himself on a fair mark, still only 1 lb higher than when recording his third win of 2020 at Newcastle in November.

Desert Emperor - 16:05 Musselburgh

Desert Emperor has shown plenty of ability in three outings to date and could be worth siding with now making the switch to handicaps. He shaped well on his first two starts and wasn't knocked about when faced with an inadequate test of stamina at Wolverhampton last time. He remains open to more improvement, especially now stepping back up in trip, and an opening BHA mark of 77 is highly unlikely to prove his limit given his useful pedigree (by Camelot and a half-brother to the very smart Potemkin).


Smart Stat

DESERT EMPEROR - 16:05 Musselburgh
19% - Ivan Furtado's strike rate with handicap debutants

Recommended bets

Back Lilikoi in the 13:10 at Musselburgh
Back Bringitonboris in the 14:20 at Musselburgh
Back Desert Emperor in the 16:05 at Musselburgh

