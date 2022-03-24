Tony Calvin Tips

Musselburgh Racing Tips: Saryshagann suited by sharp track

Horse racing at Musselburgh
There's a competitive card at Musselburgh on Friday

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Musselburgh on Friday.

"...Saryshagann ought to give another good account under conditions that suit..."

NAP

Saryshagann - 14:20 Musselburgh

Saryshagann arrives here on the back of two good runner-up efforts at this venue and ought to give another good account under conditions that suit. Saryshagann, a multiple winner on the Flat, initially struggled after joining Sandy Thomson from David O'Meara, paying the price for refusing to settle. However, he has been suited by the test of speed this sharp course provides and he found only an unexposed rival too strong last time when going down by just three-quarters of a length. A recent wind operation might bring about a bit of improvement and he should be in the mix here.

NEXT BEST

Petite Rhapsody - 16:05 Musselburgh

Lucinda Russell has her string in good form at present - she has had two winners and four seconds from her last ten runners - and her Petite Rhapsody makes some appeal on the back of a promising effort. Petite Rhapsody, making his return from nearly four months off, raced off the pace at Newcastle but made steady headway at the halfway point and kept on well in the straight without being able to threaten. Some encouragement can be taken from that performance and, with his yard in good form and his rider claiming 10 lb, he can take a step forward.

EACH-WAY

Cailin Dearg - 15:30 Musselburgh

Cailin Dearg is a progressive mare and her strong-travelling style could be an asset around this sharp track. Cailin Dearg registered back-to-back wins at Sedgefield in December and, following a creditable fourth in January, she ran her best race yet when runner-up at the same course last month. She found only a thriving rival too strong on that occasion and looks likely to give another good account in a race that should be run at a strong gallop and play to her strengths.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Saryshagann @ 6.511/2 in the 14:20 at Musselburgh
NEXT BEST - Back Petite Rhapsody @ 9.08/1 in the 16:05 at Musselburgh
EACH-WAY - Back Cailin Dearg @ 9.08/1 in the 15:30 at Musselburgh

