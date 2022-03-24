- Trainer: Sandy Thomson
- Jockey: Ryan Mania
- Age: 9
- Weight: 10st 4lbs
- OR: 98
Musselburgh Racing Tips: Saryshagann suited by sharp track
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Musselburgh on Friday.
"...Saryshagann ought to give another good account under conditions that suit..."
NAP
Saryshagann - 14:20 Musselburgh
Saryshagann arrives here on the back of two good runner-up efforts at this venue and ought to give another good account under conditions that suit. Saryshagann, a multiple winner on the Flat, initially struggled after joining Sandy Thomson from David O'Meara, paying the price for refusing to settle. However, he has been suited by the test of speed this sharp course provides and he found only an unexposed rival too strong last time when going down by just three-quarters of a length. A recent wind operation might bring about a bit of improvement and he should be in the mix here.
NEXT BEST
Petite Rhapsody - 16:05 Musselburgh
Lucinda Russell has her string in good form at present - she has had two winners and four seconds from her last ten runners - and her Petite Rhapsody makes some appeal on the back of a promising effort. Petite Rhapsody, making his return from nearly four months off, raced off the pace at Newcastle but made steady headway at the halfway point and kept on well in the straight without being able to threaten. Some encouragement can be taken from that performance and, with his yard in good form and his rider claiming 10 lb, he can take a step forward.
EACH-WAY
Cailin Dearg - 15:30 Musselburgh
Cailin Dearg is a progressive mare and her strong-travelling style could be an asset around this sharp track. Cailin Dearg registered back-to-back wins at Sedgefield in December and, following a creditable fourth in January, she ran her best race yet when runner-up at the same course last month. She found only a thriving rival too strong on that occasion and looks likely to give another good account in a race that should be run at a strong gallop and play to her strengths.
