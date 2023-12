A Musselburgh NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Musselburgh NAP - 13:10 - Back Matchless

No. 5 Matchless (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Jennie Candlish

Jockey: Sean Quinlan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 124

Matchless had a busy campaign on the Flat but has shown no ill effects from that when sent back over hurdles for his last two starts, first winning at this course in November and then producing an even better effort in defeat when tackling this sort of trip for the first time at Doncaster a few weeks ago.

Matchless was beaten just a nose on the last occasion, losing out on the nod as he and another useful sort pulled clear of the remainder. Reasonably consistent in a hurdling career still spanning just eight starts - showing a likeable attitude on his way to three wins and three placings - Matchless should remain competitive from a BHA mark of 124 and is one to be interested in again back at Musselburgh.

Musselburgh NAP - 14:20 - Back Frere d'Armes

No. 4 Frere D'armes (Fr) SBK 2/1 EXC 3 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 134

Frere d'Armes stepped up on the form of his reappearance when filling the runner-up spot at Ascot last time, passing the post just half a length behind the winner and leaving the impression he would have given that rival even more to think about but for a mistake three out.

Frere d'Armes is only 1 lb higher in the weights today and Triple Trade, who was two and a half lengths behind him at Ascot, gave the form a boost when winning at the same course next time.

A strong-travelling sort, Frere d'Armes needs to prove his stamina over this longer trip, but Musselburgh is a sharp track and the ground never gets too testing, so it's probably as good a place as any to try it.