A Musselburgh NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Musselburgh NAP - 13:35 - Back I Am Gonna Be

No. 1 I Am Gonna Be (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Patrick Wadge

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 2lbs

OR: 112

I Am Gonna Be showed fairly useful form in bumpers and over hurdles, successful in both, but she left the impression she has the potential to develop into an even better chaser on her reappearance and debut in this sphere last month.

That was her first start for Lucinda Russell and after undergoing a breathing operation, and she was beaten only by a relatively unexposed sort who was making a winning start for a new yard. I Am Gonna Be is 3 lb higher now but is open to improvement and still appeals as being well handicapped.

Back I Am Gonna Be @ 7/42.75 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Musselburgh Next Best - 14:45 - Back Dr Shirocco

No. 4 Dr Shirocco (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.22 Trainer: Sandy Forster

Jockey: Patrick Wadge

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 87

Dr Shirocco took 27 attempts to get off the mark under Rules, but he made it back-to-back wins in handicaps over two and a half miles at this course last month, and he is a horse to remain interested in.

There was an opportunistic element to this success - he avoided the worst of the melee at the second and then was helped by an errant rival at the business end - but he deserves credit for making up so much ground in the straight, and he will have no problem with moving back up in trip. He can complete a hat-trick from 3 lb higher.