A Musselburgh NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Musselburgh Nap - 14:55 - Back Dr Shirocco

No. 9 Dr Shirocco (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.9 Trainer: Sandy Forster

Jockey: Henry Brooke

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 87

Dr Shirocco belatedly opened his account under Rules despite being 3 lb out of the handicap at Hexham in June and he came out on top again on his return from five months off over two and a half miles at this course last month.

There was an opportunistic element to that success - avoided the worst of the melee at the second and then helped by an errant rival at the business end - but he deserves credit for making up so much ground in the straight and he is taken to defy a 3 lb rise and complete a hat-trick.

Back Dr Shirocco @ 9/25.50 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Musselburgh Next Best - 13:55 - Back Hello Judge

No. 4 Hello Judge SBK 7/4 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Ann Hamilton

Jockey: Danny McMenamin

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 102

Hello Judge was a lightly-raced winner over hurdles and he stepped up on his reappearance run when opening his account over fences at Carlisle in October, displaying a good attitude as he rallied in the closing stages to regain the lead.

He didn't see his race out at Newcastle last time having looked a big threat early in the straight, but this represents an easier task, and he is well worth another chance to confirm himself still on a good mark.