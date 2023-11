A Hereford NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Musselburgh NAP - 13:00 - Back Garde des Champs

No. 1 Garde Des Champs (Ire) SBK 10/11 EXC 2.22 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Derek Fox

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 117

Garde des Champs showed improved form to open his account over hurdles at Perth in convincing fashion in the summer and he caught the eye on his chasing debut having been weak in the market at Wetherby last month.

He has the physique for chasing, and he put in some good late work which also caught the attention of the stewards (rider subsequently suspended for 10 days for failing to obtain the best possible placing).

There should be plenty more to come from him in this sphere and, while he would ideally be suited by further than this, he remains on an attractive mark.

Back Garde des Champs on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Musselburgh Next Best - 14:10 - Back Bashful

No. 9 Bashful SBK 11/4 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Iain Jardine

Jockey: Sean Quinlan

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 95

Bashful won a handicap hurdle at Uttoxeter around this time last year and has since gone on to win four times on the Flat, the latest of those from a BHA mark of 77 over a mile and a quarter at Ayr last month.

He wasn't in the same form on the all-weather at Newcastle last time, but from a handicapping perspective, he looks very interesting now going back over hurdles from a mark in the mid-90s which should be well within his reach based on his Flat ability.

Back Bashful on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Musselburgh Each Way - 15:20 - Back Theirshegoes

No. 7 Theirshegoes (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7 Trainer: Sandy Thomson

Jockey: Ryan Mania

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 91

The Sandy Thomson stable has been showing much better signs in recent days, having a couple of winners last week, so a chance is taken on Theirshegoes to build on an encouraging return at Kelso last time.

She shaped as though she would come on a fair bit for the run on that occasion and this slightly shorter trip should also be in her favour, while she is also now down to a career-low mark.