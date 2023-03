NAP

Maimie's Magic - 13:50 Musselburgh

Maimie's Magic improved on her efforts in maiden and novice company when making a successful handicap debut at Kelso and she took a step forward on that form when following up at Newcastle last time. Maimie's Magic had looked a strong stayer when winning over two and a quarter miles on heavy ground at Kelso so she did well to overcome the drop in trip to just shy of 17 furlongs last time, especially as she had to come from last to first in that steadily-run affair. Maimie's Magic was well on top at the line on that occasion, passing the post with a three-length advantage, and a 5 lb rise in the weights should not be enough to stop her completing the hat-trick, particularly with this step up in trip promising to bring about a bigger effort.

No. 8 Maimie's Magic (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Stuart Crawford, Ireland

Jockey: J. J. Slevin

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 8lbs

OR: 99

NEXT BEST

Ring of Beara - 14:25 Musselburgh

Ring of Beara ran his best race yet over hurdles when runner-up at Doncaster last month and he looks well treated here on his handicap debut. Ring of Beara was no match for the promising winner, Sarsons Risk, but he proved clear best of the rest in a race that looked like an informative affair and is worth viewing positively. A BHA mark of 104 looks to underestimate Ring of Beara's performance at Doncaster - he is 6 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings - and it's also possible that this sharper track will suit this speedy sort who was fairly useful on the Flat.

No. 10 Ring Of Beara (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: Jamie Hamilton

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: 104

EACH-WAY

Faithfulflyer - 15:00 Musselburgh

Faithfulflyer scored over course and distance in November and has remained in good form since, finishing in the frame on all four subsequent outings and registering a second victory of the campaign at Kelso in January. He showed his versatility on that occasion by coping with the marked drop in trip to two miles - albeit on testing ground - and he ran just as well when third back over this course and distance last month. He was no match for a much better-handicapped rival at Sedgefield last week, but he ran respectably in second and ought to give another good account off the same mark in this competitive affair. Champion jockey Brian Hughes takes over in the saddle for the first time.