Monday Racing Tips: Walsingham looks very well treated say Timeform

Sofia The First can follow up

Starlit Spice open to plenty of improvement

Walsingham of big interest now handicapping

Sofia The First wasn't fancied in the betting and was in need of the experience on her debut at Goodwood, but she showed more at Salisbury on her next start, and continued the theme of run-to-run progression when opening her account on the all-weather at Lingfield last month.

She still looked a little rough around the edges on that occasion, but confirmed the promise of her previous run, taking a keen hold out wide and having to come even wider still entering the straight, finding plenty once she found her stride in the straight to narrowly prevail.

Sofia The First left the impression she'd be well suited by a mile that day, and an opening mark of 72 seems fair, so she's a strong fancy to follow up with Oisin Murphy taking over in the saddle for the first time.

Recommended Bet Back Sofia The First to Win 13:40 Yarmouth SBK 13/8

Starlit Spice cost 180,000 guineas as a foal and has a good middle-distance pedigree, very much the type to flourish next season, so it was very encouraging to see her shape so well on her debut over seven furlongs at Leicester last month.

That race was won by an above-average filly and Starlit Spice was a massive eyecatcher in behind, dropped out early but travelling fluently and making good late headway in the closing stages under considerate handling.

She pulled clear of the third, who has progressed well since, and Starlit Spice looks a certain improver with that initial experience under her belt - she was awarded the 'Timeform Large P' after that effort, signifying that she's open to significant improvement.

Starlit Spice also carries the Horse In Focus Flag to show that she's a horse to keep on the right side, and she judged by her pedigree and the way she shaped at Leicester, she will relish this step up to a mile. She has much the best form on offer in this novice event and looks a very big player.

Recommended Bet Back Starlit Spice to Win 14:15 Yarmouth SBK 7/5

Walsingham is yet to win a race, but he had some strong form in Ireland when trained by Dermot Weld last year, hitting the frame in several maidens which have worked out well, and he looks very interesting on his belated handicap debut.

He has since been picked up by shrewd connections for 50,000 guineas and he made an encouraging enough start in a seven-furlong minor event at Redcar 12 days ago, leaving the impression he'd come on a fair bit for the outing.

That was his first start for 13 months, and that showed in the closing stages, having nothing left to give but he was also looked after by his jockey. That run seems sure to have brought him forward and he is potentially very well treated now entering handicaps based on his Irish form - he is 6lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Walsingham also represents a yard that do incredibly well with new recruits and the return to a mile will also be in his favour, while he is proven in testing conditions, so there is plenty to like about his chance.

Recommended Bet Back Walsingham to Win 16:12 Pontefract SBK 5/2

