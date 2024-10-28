Monday Racing Tips: Unique Journey has more to offer say Timeform

Billy Lee a boost for Unique Journey's chance

Laurens Dream looks capable of better

Home Free still ahead of the handicapper

Unique Journey failed to make an impact in maidens but he showed improved form when beaten a short head and half a length in third on his nursery debut at Navan earlier this month, looking unlucky not to go close and earning Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag to mark him out as one to be interested in.

Unique Journey, who was fitted with cheekpieces for the first time, travelled strongly in rear but was short of room when attempting to make headway approaching the final furlong.

He stayed on pleasingly once in the clear, leaving the impression that he's capable of better granted a clearer shot at things, and he showed enough to suggest he's started out in handicaps from a lenient mark.

The step up to seven furlongs here shouldn't be an issue and this unexposed juvenile, who still has the Timeform 'p' to show he's open to improvement, will have the assistance of leading rider Billy Lee this time.

Recommended Bet Back Unique Journey in the 14:00 at Galway SBK 11/4

Laurens Dream shaped well when third on her nursery debut at Yarmouth a couple of weeks ago, looking unlucky not to finish closer after having to wait to deliver her challenge.

She was caught on heels until switched to the rail a furlong out and she stayed on powerfully when in the clear, only just missing out on second and earning Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag.

She still has more to offer granted better luck - she has the Timeform 'p' - and looks well treated off the same mark here, topping Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 2lb.

Recommended Bet Back Laurens Dream in the 14:05 at Leicester SBK 9/4

Home Free made an encouraging start over fences when runner-up at Hexham in May and he confirmed that positive impression when winning at Uttoxeter earlier this month.

Home Free, who had been given a breathing operation and was fitted with a tongue tie, tended to jump to his right and lost momentum when shifting that way at the final fence. However, he picked up well on the run-in to regain control and ultimately scored a shade cosily.

He won with more in hand than the margin of a neck might suggest, earning him Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag, and he still has the Timeform 'p' to show he's a likely improver. A 4lb rise in the weights should not be enough to stop this lightly-raced chaser following up.

Recommended Bet Back Home Free in the 15:28 at Ayr SBK 13/8

